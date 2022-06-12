Let’s elect good leaders to office at AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards members have a chance to scrutinize the candidates who will vie for different seats during the upcoming club polls set for June 26.

The candidates have been cleared by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy-Kenya (CMD), which will oversee the elections.

Chairman Dan Shikanda will defend his seat with former club CEO Roland Namai and Oliver Napali his challengers.

Secretary-General Oliver Shikuku will not be seeking re-election, but treasurer Maurice Chichi is seeking another term.

Mombasa businessman Gilbert Andugu, Human Resource guru Robert Situma and Tony Omusina are in the race for the Secretary-General’s position.

On the campaign trail

While on his campaign trail, Shikanda admitted that due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and lack of stable sponsor, he failed to implement his manifesto.

The former international has promised to ensure the club attains financial sustainability, adding that he will be achieving his goals through investing in physical infrastructure.

Our beloved club does not need incompetent leaders. Let the 1,500 voters elect the right team to steer Ingwe to prosperity. Only those who have been tried and tested should be given a chance to lead the club.

AFC Leopards needs people who can fix the mess that has threatened to cripple our prestigious club. We are at a point where someone needs to stand up and awake the sleeping cat.

We need a strong management that will help us challenge Tusker and Gor Mahia for titles and claim bragging rights in the ‘Mashemeji’ derbies, which have been guaranteed wins for ‘K’Ogalo’ over the past years.

Time has now come for all Ingwe fans to stand for the club because we need an urgent intervention from all corners, including a review of the club constitution.

Urgent need for action

AFC Leopards needs to be salvaged by structuring rather than having officials who play politics.

Ingwe lacks systems and structures in place to ensure money sourced from individuals and corporates is not squandered.

Accountability will ensure that the club regains its glory and those out to play cheap politics with the destiny of the club must be denied any chance.