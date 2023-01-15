Let's capitalise on athletes’ natural attributes to create job opportunities

My reflection on the 2022 Fifa World Cup which ended last month points some of the most exciting moments of football. From great dribbling skills and flawless passing to great saves from the goal keepers, the tournament treated fans to breath-taking displays.

However, the spirit of competition was not lost on spectators and billions of viewers globally.

A team may have been several goals down with a minute left but they still played their heart out.

This is reflected in all sports. Athletes are known to exhibit some of the most admirable attributes any individual would want to attain.

It's been argued that top athletes have among other qualities, commitment to excellence, focus, desire and motivation, self-belief, great work ethic, discipline and goal oriented to mention just a few. Their motivation is mostly intrinsic.

These qualities are highly sought after by human resource managers. So why haven't our sports people been absorbed en masse in the job market?

These soft skills can easily be complemented by training on the needs of the individual trade.

However, this does not have to wait until the athletes 'retire'. Career transition is one of the major challenges athletes face in Kenya.

The push within the Olympic Movement now is that career transition does not start at the end of sports career, it’s throughout an athlete’s life cycle.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya continues to train athletes and prepares them for career transition, life skills infused in their programme at every training camp opportunity.

Being exposed to the corporate world and in education also gives them the skills to manage fame and fortune they attain during professional sports career.

This week, a number of leading sports men and women graduated from the Kenya Police College.

They include the fastest man in Africa Ferdinand Omanyala who is also the Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion, Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, top sevens rugby players and national women’s volleyball team players.

Over the years, our disciplined forces have done one of the most important and commendable patriotic duties - employing active athletes and capitalizing on their natural talent.

Some retired athletes have risen to the high ranks in the Armed Forces, including NOC-K President Dr Col. Paul Tergat.

In the past, this happened in many organisations, especially in banks and parastatals. It can and should be done now.

The determination, the youthfulness and dynamism exhibited by our sports people will be very useful in employment.

Let’s give them a chance to be in the “line-up” for jobs.