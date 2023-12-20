Let’s build on our successes as we head to a new year

In less than a week, the whole of humanity will be celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, the greatest gift of God to us.

It is time for all of us to spend time with our families and friends, as we gift one another the best of ourselves. It is also an opportunity to look back to the year that has been; what went right and what might have been in what was an eventful 2023.

As the athletics fraternity, this was another year that was filled with moments of celebration as well as lessons that will only bode well for the growth of the sport.

The year couldn’t have begun any better with the World Cross Country Championships, where Kenya successfully preserved her status as the giant of the competition by clinching the team title. It was a wonderful platform for Kenyan youngsters, such as Pamela Kosgei, Faith Cherotich and Reynold Kipkorir to gain some much-needed experience at the global level, and to enhance their burgeoning reputation.

Who could also forget the fourth edition of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold—better known as the Kip Keino Classic? Once again, Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani was the battleground as various elite athletes competed against each other in various categories.

The impact of this competition was felt far beyond the track and field as it showed the sights and sounds of Nairobi.

The Diamond League circuit was also a platform on which Kenya shone as various athletes produced eye-catching performances.

The highlight of the year, no doubt, is double world record holder Faith Kipyegon who broke three records on the way to being crowned the World Athletics female athlete of the year. Two world titles in the women’s 1500m and 5000m were the perfect icing on the cake for a woman who is now the exemplification of talent, discipline and consistency.

This year will also be unforgettable for the exploits of a certain 23-year-old, Kelvin Kiptum. Setting a world record for the men’s marathon in Boston in October was a moment worthy of a national - or international holiday - because it shone the spotlight on Kenya and earned us sparkling reviews as the homeland of road running.

These successes notwithstanding, the doping menace remains a thorn in our flesh. Various athletes were caught in the dragnet which is the war against doping.

We have learnt key lessons on how to extinguish this evil root throughout these sad instances.

Now, next year is the time to take the war up a notch as we adopt a multi-stakeholder approach, involving law enforcement agencies, Athletics Kenya, the government, the Anti Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), health agencies, athletes, schools, parents, among others.

A merry Christmas to you all, and a happy sporty new year.

Korir is the Chairman of Athletics Kenya’s Nairobi branch. [email protected]