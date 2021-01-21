Let’s be each other’s keeper in this difficult coronavirus period

The tough Covid-19 period has taught us in the sporting world that we should be our brother’s and sister’s keeper.

During the past week, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat and top officials visited various athletics training camps in the North Rift region.

The visit has opened our eyes to the challenges afflicting athletes due to this unprecedented pandemic.

Many have been unable to train efficiently because they lack funds to purchase necessities for their training.

Psychologically, the uncertainty over their immediate future has taken toll on many who feel demoralised and, subsequently, want to give up.

These findings are an eye-opener to the every day life of a Kenyan sports person whether an upcoming or an elite one. As a former athlete, I can relate to the ups and downs of these athletes.

There are cloudy days when there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel and an athlete feels like throwing in the towel.

It is a life that requires someone to hold your hand and help you out with an extra nudge of strength to spur you on in pursuit of your dreams. Going forward, I envision that such fact-finding missions will be the norm rather than the exception.

We should not wait until a major international event is around the corner to check on our sportspersons.

Most importantly are the upcoming athletes who have not yet developed the mettle to handle these challenges when they arise.

Apart from lending a financial hand to the affected athletes, these visits will be an opportunity to encourage them by whispering wise words of advice on how they can navigate through the stormy waters.

The pandemic will undoubtedly pass, but the lessons harnessed from this period remain etched in our minds as stakeholders in this industry.

If we remain faithful to implementing these lessons, then cases of Kenyan sportspersons wallowing in abject poverty and depression will be history.

barnabakorir@yahoo.com