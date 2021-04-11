Let’s appreciate the social and economic power of sport

Refugee athletes

Refugee athletes, from left: Yiech Pur Biel, Angelina Nadai, Paulo Amotun, Rose Nathie and James Chiengjiek, who have been running under the IAAF-Refugee flag since 2016 after they were selected for the Olympics Games in Brazil. They arrived at Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana County on June 15, 2019 and this has been their home after they fled war in South Sudan. The athletes camp in Ngong, Kajiado County.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor, Daily Nation Sports.

What you need to know:

  • The social and economic power of sports has never been in doubt.
  • Charitable companies and individuals have used sports as a vehicle for advancing community projects, thereby lifting populations out of poverty, disease and ignorance.
  •  

On Tuesday, the world marked the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

