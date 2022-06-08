Let our athletes take every race as a final in Mauritius

After close to two years of waiting, the Senior Africa Athletics Championships finally kicked off yesterday in Reduit, Mauritius.

This continental showpiece was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was postponed twice and the venues also shifted.

Many athletes who had factored this competition in their preparations must have been frustrated by having to reorganise themselves.

That it is finally here is a huge sigh of relief. There is palpable excitement as the curtains come up on one of the most prestigious athletics events in Africa.

As usual, many bookmakers will have tipped Kenya to top the medals standings.

The favourites tag is one that we have earned by virtue of our exceptional performances in the past, not only in Africa but the world over.

The names in the Team Kenya list read like the who-is-who in the world of athletics. African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala, 2016 Olympics javelin silver medallist Julius Yego and 2016 Africa 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwott, among others, are athletes enjoying a rich vein of form and one would most surely bet on them flying our national flag high.

However, from a Kenyan perspective, it is important we do not throw caution to the wind and approach these championships with a majestic aura.

As athletics giants, it is important to note that all other competitors will want to upstage Kenyan athletes in their respective races.

Our athletes must take every competition seriously, beginning with the heats all the way to the finals. They should take every race as a final.

Whether elite or unknown, every opponent is a portent threat to your attainment of a podium place. Do not disregard them even in your mind rather work to apply the lessons learnt in training to the letter.

There is no doubt that many African countries have really improved in the competitions that were long considered our stomping yard, such as the steeplechase.

It is not only Ethiopia, Uganda or Morocco that pose a huge threat to our reputation as long-distance giants.

Above all, let us remain united as a team and support each other in every way possible.

Among the athletes are those who are making their debuts at an international competition and will surely be jittery in such a setting.