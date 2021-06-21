Let Leopards, Gor Betway Cup final be held at Nyayo

I join other football lovers to plead with the government to allow the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to use Nyayo National Stadium for the Betway Cup final.

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia face off with their bitter rivals AFC Leopards in the final on 4. At stake is Sh2 million for the winners and a ticket to represent Kenya in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia qualified to the final after beating Bidco United 4-1 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Leopards, who are 10-time winners of the championship made it to the final by eliminating Equity Bank FC 6-5 also on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the normal time.

Since the closure of Nyayo and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for renovation, the two Kenyan football giants have been forced to play their matches at Ruaraka and Utalii grounds.

There has been no justifiable reason why the government has denied football authorities to use the two major stadiums in the country while allowing athletics officials to have access.

The Sports ministry says Nyayo and Kasarani will remain inaccessible as the venues are reserved for Team Kenya preparing for next month’s postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the World Athletics Under-20 Championship in August.

Time has come for the government to show support for local football by allowing fans back to our major pitches. If by chance the final is played at Nyayo Stadium, it will give the organisers an opportunity to allow in a few fans who have been denied the chance to watch live action in line with the protocols put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

League matches have been going on behind closed doors while the government continues to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the country.

K’Ogalo and Ingwe diehard fans have not had the luxury of watching their beloved teams play since the tough health regulations were put in place last year. The state should find a way for normalcy to return to football stadiums.

It will not be possible to have fans at Ruaraka or Utalii, but Nyayo has a bigger capacity.

Our players have suffered a lot while playing at the two sub-standard venues, where the playing surface is getting worse and players continue picking unnecessary injuries.