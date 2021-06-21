Let Leopards, Gor Betway Cup final be held at Nyayo

AFC Leopards' Austin Odhiambo (second right) celebrates his goal against Sofapaka with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at  Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on June 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It will not be possible to have fans at Ruaraka or Utalii, but Nyayo has a bigger capacity.
  • Our players have suffered a lot while playing at the two sub-standard venues, where the  playing surface is getting worse and players continue picking unnecessary injuries.

I join other football lovers to plead with the government to allow the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to use Nyayo National Stadium for the Betway Cup final.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.