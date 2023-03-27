Let legends play a role in growth of football

For our football to develop from the grassroots, former players should be included in sports committees in their respective counties for the purpose of training, mentorship and leadership, instead of them watching from the periphery.

County governments should also prioritise the renovation, upgrading, and construction of sports stadiums across the country so that players can have proper facilities to grow their talents.

To develop our football, we should recognise off-season tournaments in estates like it was the case in the 80s and 90s when these tournaments became a great source of talent.

Competitive tournaments at the grassroots are crucial for the development of the game at all levels.

County governments can further extend their support for grassroots sports through training of coaches and technical people. School teachers are particularly passionate about sports.

Anyone who follows school games can attest that there is a high interest and great talent in these institutions.

PS meets legends

The government should ensure that sports executives are consulted and involved while crafting future plans to improve sports.

I recently attended a meeting between Principal Secretary for State Department of Sports and the Arts Jonathan Mueke and former Kenyan internationals.

The PS said the ministry has formed various committees to help in strengthening sports and administration.

Mueke who met over 10 retired footballers including Josephat “Controller” Murila, John “Bobby” Ogolla, George Sunguti, Harold Ndege, Shadrack Ateka, Jacob “Ghost” Mulee, Sammy Omollo, Edward Karanja and Alfred Chege urged them to merge their branches to ensure that their activities are moving in one direction.

The ex-internationals have branches in Kakamega, Kisumu, Mombasa, Machakos, Kisii, Nakuru, but had a meeting in Nairobi in November and resolved to have “Wazee Wa Kazi” offices in all counties to monitor their activities.