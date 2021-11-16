Let Kenyans, sports journalists, Fifa stand up for the good of the game

Since Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Nick-Mwendwa led Football Kenya Federation office and appointed a caretaker committee last Thursday, volumes of articles have been written.

Most pieces have focused on the decidedly flawed reign of the loquacious Mwendwa and, why and how it came to such an ignominious end.

Others looked at the possible repercussions of the CS’s action with the possible, (perhaps) inevitable Fifa ban hovering, like a goalkeeper's punt, high on the horizon.

Still other stories attempted to shed light on the political hue of the saga. The articles suggested this was just another arena in the wider fight by the lead political actors for the control of the hearts and minds of Kenyans.

There has indeed been another covert fight that I have been in the thick of, and even thrown a punch or two.

Ironically, this struggle once again brings into question the professional and ethical concerns of sports journalism. I need not mention I have written on this subject on several occasions.

What many people may not know about me is that I have studied the practice of sports journalism in this country and keenly follow how stories on the same subject are covered differently by the different media houses and journalists.

In fact, my MA Communication Studies thesis tackled the professional and ethical concerns in sports journalism in Kenya.

The Mwendwa saga has apparently divided the sports journalism fraternity down the middle. While one side is in support of the minister’s action, the other is loudly feeling that it is a persecution; that Mwendwa is being unfairly victimized. Typical of our trade I must say.

One of the federation’s first scandals was the Outside Broadcast van purchase that cost Sh125 million. The van was never delivered as the British firm that was involved in the deal WTS Media went under.

Nation and Standard newspapers relentlessly followed this story seeking answers while several other media outlets felt sticking to action on the pitch was more important.

Because of our persistence, the federation decided that “pesky” Nation newspaper journalists were enemies of football who needed to be dealt with.

I experienced that wrath first hand when I was told in no uncertain terms while covering the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt that no Nation journalist was welcome at the Harambee Stars camp in the sprawling New Cairo.

The Kenya coach then, Sebastien Migne, even refused to answer my question during their first post-match (Harambee Stars v Algeria) interview simply because I was a Nation reporter.

Pliant journalists, read FKF-friendly, meanwhile had unfettered access, and freebies in different forms and shapes.

In the lead up to the CS disbanding the federation last week you would think there were two sports worlds in Kenya.

One side of the reporting almost went into a frenzy warning of how dire a Fifa ban would be to Kenyan football, while the other side gave prominence to voices in support of the ban.

To put things in perspective, a ban would indeed affect our players and clubs. However, history shows this is only temporary and leads to stability and sanity, at least in the short term.

In November 2006, Fifa suspended Kenya after Sports Minister Maina Kamande dissolved KFF and replaced it with a caretaker committee. The ban lasted until March 2007 after a Fifa delegation came to Kenya and, in conjunction with the government, set up a normalization committee.

Interestingly, and what Mwendwa-friendly journalists – those who do their research, will not mention is that part of the conflict then involved the number of teams in the Premier League.

The visiting Fifa delegation ordered Kenya to adopt an 18-team Premier League starting in the 2007 season with a further reduction to 16 teams in 2008.

"This is football and football rules have to be followed," Pascal Torres, who was in charge of Fifa’s development programmes, was quoted saying by the BBC at that time.

What did Mwendwa do as soon as he won the FKF presidency in 2016? He unilaterally increased the number of teams in the Premier League from 16 to 18 contrary to what Fifa had emphatically advocated for a decade back.

Back to bans. On August 7, 2004, Fifa lifted a suspension imposed on the country two months earlier over government interference. The government had acted because of corruption allegations against the federation office headed by the late Maina Karuiki.

Government intervention over the years inevitably follows allegations of financial impropriety and failure to follow the laws of the land.

It is thus baffling for some sports journalists to question why the action (and speed of action) has been taken against FKF and not other federations.

Who has failed to account for government funds? Who is operating two undisclosed federation accounts? Who paid upfront for a multi-million-shilling costing equipment that was never delivered? Why?

Rather than taking sides, we should all be seeking the truth. After all, the true call to journalism is the idealism of being the watchdog of the society. Uncovering injustices and protecting those without voices. For the greater good of the society.