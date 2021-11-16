Let Kenyans, sports journalists, Fifa stand up for the good of the game

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa leaves the Milimani Law Courts on November 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Rather than taking sides, we should all be seeking the truth. After all, the true call to journalism is the idealism of being the watchdog of the society. Uncovering injustices and protecting those without voices. For the greater good of the society.
  • Out football is clearly suffering, has been for a while now. Let sports journalists stand up and be counted for the good of the game. Let Fifa and Kenyans do the same too.

Since Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Nick-Mwendwa led Football Kenya Federation office and appointed a caretaker committee last Thursday, volumes of articles have been written.

