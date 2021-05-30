Let Bandari get their act together after loss to KCB

I’m happy that the Football Kenya Fed eration Premier League has stabilised after resuming close to three weeks ago following a prolonged break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That teams have played at least three rounds of matches without any reported Covid-19 cases is a huge relief not only to the players, but also to officials whose prayer is that the league continues uninterrupted.

Club officials worry when they have to fend for their players who become inactive and with no source of income when sports activities are suspended. Players also need to stay in shape so that they can be worthy competitors during league action.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) kicked out Zoo Kericho from the league because of match-fixing.

Football world governing body Fifa’s disciplinary committee found the team guilty after a long running investigation and directed FKF to relegate the team.

That notwithstanding, we have watched high-octane clashes on the field of play with some clubs exhibiting real championship credentials while some have left their fans in jitters.

Formidable outfit

Bandari FC’s 3-0 loss to KCB FC in a league match on Sunday last week did not sit well with the club’s passionate fans. The defeat raises questions.

Bandari is a formidable outfit. All our players except Shaban Kenga have recovered from injuries, and fans have a lot of expectations from the team. Coaches Cassa Mbungo and Anthony “Modo” Kimani by now have settled in their jobs.

The KCB defeat leaves stakeholders wondering if the worst is yet to come as we move towards the most competitive part of the league.

One can be tempted to think that it is too early to start panicking, but again, the early bird catches the worm.

Some quarters argue that a loss should serve as a learning opportunity, and finding a way to respond in the next match is more important.

Is there more than meets the eye in Bandari’s unexpected loss? Should fans be worried? Coaches usually know when they have a good squad in the early weeks of competition.

Let’s put out house in order.

