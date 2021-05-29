Lessons from Rwanda on building sporting infrastructure

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Rwandan President Paul Kagame were at the Kigali Arena for a match between Rwanda Patriots and Mozambican club Ferroviario du Maputo in the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), a new professional league featuring 12 clubs from across Africa.

President Kagame was sandwiched between Macron to his right and Masai Ujiri, the president of basketball operations of NBA team Toronto Raptors who is no stranger to Kenyans, having visited the country no less than three times.

Macron was in Rwanda to kill two birds with one stone. He was in Kigali for talks with his host, and to give a speech at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where some 250,000 victims of the 1994 Rwanda Genocide are buried.

His main mission was to repair relations with Rwanda after decades of accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 genocide.

Having arrived in Kigali on Thursday in the wake of a report published in March by a French inquiry panel that said a colonial attitude had blinded French officials and the government bore a “serious and overwhelming” responsibility for not foreseeing the slaughter, Macron promptly apologised and asked Rwandans to forgive France for its role in the genocide in which about 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus died.

Having delivered the apology, Macron proceeded to watch Friday’s match in the company of Kagame and Ujiri. Home team Patriots won the match 73-71 to qualify for the semi-finals. They lost to US Monastir in the semis on Saturday. The final match, between Zamalek of Egypt and Tunisia's US Monastir, will be played on Sunday.

Macron has made public his undying support for 2024 Olympic Games and France’s bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but his choice of the occasion of the basketball championship in Rwanda to deliver his unreserved apology for his country’s role in the 1994 genocide speaks volumes of his appreciation of sports as a universal language for peace.

But there was more. It was not lost in many Kenyans who watched the match between Rwanda Patriots and Ferroviario du Maputo at the Sh10.765 billion ($100 million) Kigali Arena that Rwanda has made key strides in building sports infrastructure.

Inaugurated by President Kagame in August last year, the state-of-the-art Kigali Arena has a capacity of hosting 10,000 spectators.

The multi-purpose facility that is meant for hosting indoor games but can also host meetings, conferences, exhibitions and concerts is conveniently located next to Amahoro National Stadium.

It was built and handed over by Turkish global construction company Summa in six months, and handed over within schedule. Rwandans supplied 70 percent of the labour force, and materials for its construction was sourced locally in Rwanda.

“I want to thank those who built this arena, Summa Company of Turkey, who built this arena in only six months. They worked day and night. And that is how we should all learn to work, fast and producing quality,” Rwandan media quoted President Kagame as saying during its launch last year.

It is touted as the biggest indoor sporting facility in Eastern and Central Africa, and among top 10 in the continent.

The arena is currently hosting the inaugural edition of BAL tournament that has seen 12 clubs from Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Egypt, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal and Tunisia compete for glory.

It will host the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championships - the quadrennial men’s continental championship contested by the senior national teams from Africa - in August. Y

es, Kenya Morans players will have the experience of playing in world-class facility right in East Africa!

This month, Rwanda hosted CAF Executive Committee Meeting attended by Fifa President Gianni Infantino, Fifa Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger, and top CAF officials.

We live in a country where infrastructural projects are finished years after schedule, at double the original cost. Some food for thought.