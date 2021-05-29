Lessons from Rwanda on building sporting infrastructure

From left: France President Emmanuel Macron, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri at Kigali Arena on May 27, 2021 during the Basketball Africa League quarterfinals match between Patriots of Rwanda and Ferroviario du Maputo.

Photo credit: Plaisir Muzogeye | Pool

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor, Daily Nation Sports.

What you need to know:

  • We  live in a country where infrastructural projects are finished years after schedule, at double the original cost. Some food for thought.

On Friday,  French President Emmanuel Macron and Rwandan President Paul Kagame were at the Kigali Arena for a  match between Rwanda Patriots and Mozambican club Ferroviario du Maputo in the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), a new professional league featuring 12 clubs from across Africa.

