Leopards should get rid of dead weight now

As we head to the second half of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, the risk of the AFC Leopards squad being fatigued due to being overused is very high.

AFC Leopards has about 10 players who have been in the team for years but have been unable to break into the starting line-up since the season started.

We are proud of those who have been used by the coach in various positions despite there being players who were recruited as back-ups.

We appreciate the exceptional performance of central-midfielder Collins Shichenje, centre-back Clyde Senaji, midfielder Marvin Nabwire, left-fullback Isaac Kipyegon, striker Elvis Rupia and young versatile left-back Lewis Bandi.

We also appreciate the services of goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan and Burundian center-forward Bienvenue Shaka, among other committed players.

Leopards are also missing the contribution of Tedian Esilaba who was doing well for the team before he picked a nasty injury in March while playing against Kakamega Homeboyz.

The former Nairobi City Stars defender broke into the first team when Robinson Kamura was under suspension. There is also the supporting cast led by keeper John Oyimba, midfielders Fabrice Mugheni, Peter Thiong’o and left winger Harrison Mwendwa.

There are also those showing promise but have never given their all to the team despite their potential.

Here, we have the likes of Jeffari Odeny, winger Caleb Olilo, right-back Collins Shivachi, defender Robert Mudenyu and goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade who hasn’t been used a lot this season.

Midfielder Musa Saad has almost been forgotten by fans, while Austine Odhiambo and Hansel Ochieng are unreliable; you will never know what they will do when they are in the match list squad!

Just half of the team is dangerous to Ingwe’s quest for the league title, and that is why the technical bench must look afresh at some deadwood as we wind down the season.

We can’t rely on them to win a match! Talking of deadwood, AFC Leopards’ recruitment policy has been quite wanting. What became of players who were recruited from Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire?

When you look at the list of players we submitted for the FKF Premier League, they are listed as part of team, but nobody has ever seen them in training.