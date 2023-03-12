Leopards’ players ripe for national team duty

Ten clean sheets for AFC Leopards in 18 matches is no mean achievement for the team.

As national team coach Engin Firat prepares to name his squad ahead of two friendly matches against Burundi, AFC Leopards’ talented players deserve a chance.

Harambee Stars will play Burundi in Nairobi on March 25 and 28 in friendly matches organised to rebuild the team in readiness for future international competition.

At the Den is where you find the likes of Lewis Bandi, Kaycie Odhiambo, Tedian Esilaba, Musa Oundo, Peter Thiong’o, Washington Munene and Cliff Nyakeya, who should be considered. To goalkeeper Levis Opiyo can also serve the national team well.

If these players are included in the national team, I can assure you that many Kenyans who love style and beautiful football will attend the matches.

Discipline and dedication

Were it not for the barriers placed against Ingwe by Football Kenya Federation (FKF), we would also had seen the best of Emmanuel Lwangu, Ronald Shichenje, Nesta Olum and goal-keeper Abubakar Musha.

These players have been prevented from showing the mettle they are made of by some insensitive individuals at the federation.

From history, Harambee Stars only performs well if it has a significant ingredient of AFC Leopards players.

As recent as when Harambee Stars last won won the Cecafa title, 70 percent of the players were from Leopards. They include Patrick Matasi, Edwin Wafula, Cliff Miheso, Paul Were, Noah Wafula, Martin Imbalambala, Bernard Mang’oli, Jacksen Saleh and Mike Baraza.

The DNA of AFC Leopards is discipline, dedication and result-oriented. That is why the team has produced players that have done well in tough leagues abroad.

Leopards’ players hardly go to Middle East, Tanzania or Zambia because leagues there are not competitive.

We can give the examples of Marcello who started his career at AFC Leopards’ academy, Musa Otieno, Victor Wanyama and youthful midfielder Richard Odada.