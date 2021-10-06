Learn from Safari Rally and market other sports

Finland imports goods worth Sh2 billion annually, and it is timely for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally to open an office in Lahti area to tap into that market.

The WRC Safari Rally office’s main aim is to coordinate its activities in continental Europe and other parts of the world for drivers and teams. The office will also help market Kenyan products like coffee and improve trade between Kenya and Finland using the Safari, now a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) for the next five years.

Prior to the start of Rally Finland last week, Finnish people lined up to sample Kenyan coffee and appeared to have liked it. They bought Kenyan-made merchandise and learnt about our country. There is a significant number of Kenyan students studying in Finland where university education is free even to foreigners.

As the Safari continues to explore new ground, officials are working to ensure that it becomes one of the most followed rallies in the world through traditional and new media forums.

When the rally returned to the WRC calendar this year after a 19-year hiatus, millions of people followed the event in Europe, Asia, Middle East, and the United States.

Sports is part of the global village. Locally, athletics leads the way and Kenya Sevens rugby commands a large following too by virtue of the team’s commendable campaign in the World Sevens Rugby Series.

Despite many Kenyans competing in global city road races, it is unfortunate that Athletics Kenya and Kenya Rugby Union have not seen it prudent to have a presence outside this country, bearing in mind that Kenyan athletes have been one of the most effective marketers abroad.

The Ministry of Tourism and the two federations should borrow a leaf from the Safari.

I say so because according to figures released by the WRC Promoter, the Safari was the most-watched rally in the entire WRC circuit on Facebook with a good showing on YouTube.

This is on top of the 20 million people who watched it on subscription TV, WRC+.

The Promoter had projected over 140,000 new arrivals in this year’s Safari but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted world travel schedules. However, with word having spread round about the tough and competitive Safari, and the beautiful African landscape, no doubt tourists will in future plan their wildlife excursions with the Safari.

The goodwill of the Safari has also spread into the Kenya National Rally Championship with more corporate bodies like KCB Bank, Kenya Airways and Safaricom lining up to sponsor drivers and help recreate the golden era of the 90s when the WRC Safari Rally rivalled other local federations in terms of sponsorship.

This has been possible because the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) operates a full-time secretariat at Kasarani Stadium.

Kenya is fast becoming one of the favourite hosts for major sporting events in Africa. After hosting the Safari in June, Kenya held the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, followed by the Kip Keino Classic World Athletics Continental Tour, Deaflympics Africa qualifiers and, finally, the East African Mini Classic Safari Rally will wrap up a busy sporting year for Kenya.

The fully fledged East African Classic was pushed to February next year due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, former national champion Baldev Chager has opened a rally school. Chager, like most drivers, learnt to drive the hard way.