League start now hide and seek game

It is fast becoming a joke and it seems the Football Kenya Federation (FKF)Transition Committee has smelled the doorway.

We can easily surmise that they are packing their bags and are ready to go. It is a period of uncertainty for them and we would urge them to go away and never show their faces in public again. It is that simple.

The kick-off of the 2022/2023 FKF Premier League was set for August 24, it was postponed to September 10 before being pushed September 24. The reasons given for this hop, skip and jump are rather flimsy and inconsequential.

We are sure it will be pushed ahead again until a new Sports Cabinet Secretary is sworn in.

The league itself is fraught with misgivings; we are still under a Fifa ban and as such, we are going on with football as a hobby. It is not recognised and even the teams that were relegated and those promoted are still in the confusion mode. In short, it is an exercise in vain.

We have made no move to meet the Fifa requirements and the current limbo in Kenyan football is caused mainly by the most indecisive people in office. We had hoped that a Normalisation Committee was going to be set up by the FKF Transition Committee but even that is a pipedream.

We know our country so well and we are sure that as the close cronies of the newly sworn in President of the Republic of Kenya are clamouring — under the radar — for ministerial positions, very few of them want the Sports docket. They have their eyes on the ministries with larger funding for obvious reasons.

The one that shall have lost out in the scheming will be thrust into the Sports ministry. It will be a sour person feeling wronged and demoted; it shall be a person spending most of his or her energy trying to wheedle his or her way out to “higher” calling. We are in a fix and we doubt if any change of guard at the ministry will solve the malaise.

Since we are sceptic by experience, we still are a drowning lot and we have the only option of clutching at straws.

It is from this position that we eagerly await for the new minister with the almost impossible hope that it shall be someone who actually wants football to develop in this country. If we get the type we describe above, then we shall have only two options.

We shall only have to form a Normalisation Committee or — and God forbid — we reinstate the former leadership with all its court cases back into the leadership of FKF!