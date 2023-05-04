Lapasset was a tried and tested friend of Kenya’s rugby growth

The Frenchman had already shown love for and confidence in Kenya when he influenced the 2009 Junior World Rugby Trophy to be hosted in Nairobi. He attended the tournament and even had time to visit downtown Nairobi Railway Club to see the hard, scrawny ground where Mwamba RFC trained that had produced some of the finest players in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series ,the likes of Collins Injera, Humphrey Kayange, Lavin Asego, Horace Otieno, Victor ‘Opong’ Oduor, and George Mbaye.

Lapasset invited me to address the then International Rugby Board (now World Rugby) 2014 General Assembly in Dublin, Ireland. It was his unprecedented, deliberate move to showcase to the world how a small rugby playing nation like Kenya had built a world class sevens rugby team. His own words were: “Kenya must be doing something right.”

We had earlier taken advantage of our eminent recognition to now place Kenya’s bid to be included in the hosting of future rounds of the World Rugby Sevens Series. This had grown into a serious intent as our sponsors saw a realistic chance of attracting this glorious series to our country and we got the full backing of Safaricom, Kenya Airways, Coca Cola, East African Breweries, the Government of Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal guarantee.

But the terror attack at Westgate Mall, Nairobi in the middle of the Safari Sevens tournament in September 2013, put paid to that dream of hosting a World Rugby Sevens Series leg.

In appreciation of one of the biggest supporters of the Kenyan bid, Lapasset, this dream should not die.

Lapasset was a true friend who would introduce me to everyone in his enclosure emphasizing love and admiration for Kenya as his pin-up model of his goal of expansion of the rugby game as wide as possible in the world. Rest in eternal peace, Bernard Lapasset.

Muthee is a former chairman of the Kenya Rugby Union