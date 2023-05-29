Lack of prize money deals blow to local footballers

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has disheartened players and fans alike with its recent announcement that there will be no prize money for the winners of the FKF Premier League this season.

The announcement by the FKF president, Nick Mwendwa, has once again demonstrated a lack of vision by the federation. This has dampened the morale and spirits of hard working players, to say the least.

The regrettable news has left many questioning the FKF’s commitment to the development of the sport in the country.

For ardent supporters of teams like Bandari FC and other prominent clubs, this news comes as a devastating blow. The prize money provided is a lifeline. It contributes to clubs' financial stability and also helps defray costs.

In the absence of any monetary reward, a cloud of doubt hangs over the reputation of the Kenyan Premier League. The league will come across as unattractive and demotivating.

Less competitive league

The financial burden of running a professional football league is undeniably substantial, and no one disputes the challenges faced by the federation in managing its operations. But the decision to eliminate prize money from the equation is a short-sighted one.

Without an prospect of tangible rewards for their hard work and dedication, players will not give 100 percent on the pitch, and that will result in a less competitive league.

Last season, before the FKF Caretaker Committee took charge when the federation was disbanded by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed over allegations of misuse of funds (current CS Ababu Namwamba reinstated the Mwendwa-led office and, subsequently, Fifa lifted the ban on Kenya), the federation appeared to be moving in the right direction.