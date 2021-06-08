Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

Lack of a host nation aside, Uefa Euro 2020 is an alluring affair

Charles Nyende

  • To give two examples: Belgium face Russia in St Petersburg in their Group “B” opener, then head to Copenhagen for a date with Denmark before returning to Russia for a final preliminary round match against Finland. That is a round trip of over 2,000km.
  • Group “C” member Wales will travel far, far east to Azerbaijan for clashes with Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before taking on Italy in Rome. They will be doing close to 4,000km in flights between the west and east of Europe.

Why do nations and cities bid to host major international sports events?

