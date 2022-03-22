Kudos Kenyan rugby for saying a big ‘No’ to violent conduct on our pitches

Last weekend’s local club rugby action generated many compelling story lines.

Mwamba aka “Kulabu” won the inaugural Women’s Kenya Cup, thumping Impala Saracens 15-11 in the final at Impala Sports Club.

Mean Machine, beloved by the exuberant University of Nairobi rugby fans, and admired by the greater national community of the game for their expansive, flamboyant, carefree style of play, secured a return to the elite Kenya Cup.

Machine, as they are simply referred to by their ardent followers, edged out South Coast Pirates 20-16 in their KRU Championship semi-final at Seacrest ground Ukunda, in Kwale to guarantee a place in next season’s Kenya Cup league.

The often-exciting Machine (at least in their heydays), Kenyan champions in 1977, 1989 and 1990, were relegated from Kenya Cup in 2019.

For those familiar with Machine’s exploits over the years, their return is big. As traditional giants of the game Impala and Nondescripts were getting demoted, recently fallen behemoths Machine were finding their way back to top flight action.

The script does not get any better

Catholic University of East Africa’s Monks, under the dedicated Simeon Jawichre, have also secured a ticket back to Kenya Cup after their relegation in 2015.

They silenced Nairobi-based community side Shamas Foundation 9-5 in a tense semis at RFUEA ground.

It was third time lucky for the varsity lads to make the desired final and guaranteed Kenya Cup slot.

But the Monks’ return to the pinnacle of club rugby was blighted by one of the ugliest incidents in organised sports – assault of a referee.

Several amateur videos I have seen on social media show two Shamas players, striding menacingly towards centre referee, Said Kenya, after the match and viciously punching and roughing him up.

It took the intervention of other players, officials and fans to end the attack according to the videos I watched

Never seen

As a former player, I was simply horrified. It was a despicable act of violence meted on an official by, by all practical purposes, elite, professional players. An assault that I have never seen on a Kenyan rugby pitch in all my years – and they are plenty -- as a player, fan and journalist.

The safety of a referee is sacrosanct.

There was near unanimity in the reaction across the depth and breadth of Kenyan rugby. Horror, disbelief, outrage, indignation, condemnation, shame, anger…

“Ban them.”

“Charge them in court.”

“This does not represent Kenyan rugby.”

These were just some of the comments on social media platforms.

Officially, Kenya Rugby Referees president Mwangi Karimi, while condemning the attack said: “The physical attack on one of our own was an affront of the key spirit and core values of the game of rugby.

“This was incomprehensible.” The referees’ body called for serious sanctioning of the players and the club.

Owners of the game in the country, Kenya Rugby Union, through their secretary Ian Mugambi said: “There is no room for the abuse of match officials in Kenyan Rugby.”

He announced that a disciplinary process had been instituted over the incident in line with World Rugby and KRU statutes.

Shamas Rugby Foundation unequivocally condemned the attack.

“What happened yesterday (last Saturday) is not part of our culture and the values we stand for as an organization. We distance ourselves from the events and commit to fully cooperate with KRU on the ongoing investigation,” said Shamas founder Azim Deen in a statement.

He volunteered the club had started the process of terminating their relationships with the culprits.

I say, shame, shame on the two players, whatever their grievances may have been. They had no justification to violate the physical integrity of the official.

Peeking at how similar cases have been handled elsewhere in the world, the two brothers may as well kiss bye-bye to this game.

Just to pick two examples, last September the Rugby Football League of England backed a decision to impose a life ban on a community rugby league player following a physical assault on a match referee.

Maximum punishment

Milford’s Josh Nathaniel struck referee Joe Stearne after being dismissed from a National Conference League fixture against fellow Leeds-based Oulton Raiders. A league disciplinary committee handed Nathaniel the maximum punishment. He has the option of appealing for a review after five years.

In November 2019, a South Otago rugby player was banned from playing the sport in New Zealand after punching a referee. Vaea Uelese, then 28 years, was playing for Crescent’s senior team on July 27 of that year when he was sent off by referee Brandon Hale. Annoyed by the decision Uelese unleashed a punch on Hale.

Uelese was even charged with assault by police.

One thing we are taught in sports is to respect the decision of the referees who carry out the difficult role of officiating matches week in, week out.

They are the designated arbiter on the field of battle, literally. Without them, there would be no fair contest.

Thank you Kenya rugby fraternity for speaking with one voice against violent conduct on our field of play, especially that perpetrated by a player(s).