KPA initiates drive to grow football in Coast region

Without a shadow of doubt, Bandari FC has been and will continue being one of the most organised teams in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

By the look of things, the club is poised to hold that position for a long time to come. The club has players from all over the country, and our rivals can learn a thing or two about proper management.

The club is professionally run, and there is transparency and accountable.

Bandari has a well-defined hierarchy, duties are clearly outlined, it has a code of conduct, discipline, and team work.

This is why other Coastal teams look up to Bandari for inspiration. But being in such a position also comes with great responsibility.

Under Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor, Bandari has been involved in mentorship of other teams in the area. As a result, other teams are growing in strength and structure.

Mentored Vanga FC

This past week, Bandari responded to a call from the patron of Vanga FC, Brigadier Juma Shee Mwinyikai.

Bandari CEO Oduor, head coach Anthony Kimani, administrator Ezekiel Oketch and media liason Steven Heywood visited the team near the Tanzanian border.

Bandari members set out to share our sponsors Kenya Ports Authority’s agenda which is fostering growth.

“The main aim of Kenya Ports Authority at Bandari is to fuel football growth. We want local teams in the Coastal region to become feeders of our team. This will enhance growth in all areas, including economic growth,” said Bernard Osero, the club vice chairman.

"We want to develop football in the region, since Bandari is the only team from the Coastal region in the Kenyan Premier League. We have a duty to ensure growth of football at the grassroot level. We are at the heart of it,” said Oduor,.