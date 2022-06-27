KNRC heads to Nanyuki

Nanyuki will stage the next round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship on September 3.

After Nanyuki, there are three rounds remaining in the series at Mombasa Motor Sports Club, Rally Sports Club and Sikh Union Club.

***

The full results of the drivers in KNRC Class are: Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (MItsubishi Lancer), Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (MItsubishi Lancer), Maxine Wahome/Waigwa Murage (Ford Fiesta), Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (MItsubishi Lancer), Zaheer Verjee/Zahir Shah (Subaru Impreza), Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta), Minesh Rathod/Jamie Mactavish (MItsubishi Lancer), McRea Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta), Josiah KARIUKI/John Ngunjiri (MItsubishi Lancer), Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (MItsubishi Lancer).

***

The sole handicapped driver in the Safari Rally, Nikhil Sachania finished in a commendable 16th place driving his specially prepared Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

***

The sole female driver in Kenya's toughest event, Maxine Wahome finished in the 17th place driving a Ford Fiesta with Waigwa Murage. She also won the FIA R3 Class.

****

The reigning Motor-sportsman of the Year, Aakhif Virani and his aviator Azfar Bhatti were placed 18th place driving their Skoda Fabia.

***

Gus Greensmith, who went through some of the most dramatic incidents during the Safari Rally, said he was happy to be part of the event.

“We cannot compare Kenya’s Safari Rally with the rest of the World. The people here are very welcoming and friendly. The stages are also challenging and entertaining despite the few mishaps I had. I would definitely like to come back next year,” Greensmith told Nation Sport.

***

The Power Stage was won by Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe in a Hyundai.