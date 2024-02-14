Oh, death! Why are you ever so cruel and unfair

Listening to Samson Cheruiyot talk about his son, Kelvin Kiptum, really moved me. It is one of the most heartbreaking speeches I have ever heard in my lifetime.

No one can capture the extent of the pain of a father who has lost his only son – and only child – who was a luminary of the family with great promise ahead of him in his life.

A world record holder for the men’s marathon and a top contender for the Paris Olympic Games title this year, the world was surely there for Kiptum’s taking.

It is during such tragic times that we question the unfairness and cruelty of death that is snuffing out the shining stars in our midst and dimming out their lights so soon.

I had the privilege of interacting with Kiptum numerous times and one of the most immediate striking things about him was his humility.

Despite clocking 2:00:35 to smash the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October last year, from our conversations I deduced that Kiptum was still hungry to break more records in road running. At a young age of 24, there was no doubt that a sub-2 hours was not without the reach of Kiptum.

Here was a hardworking man who had developed an affinity for athletics and was convinced that he had the legs and lungs to sprint all the way to the top of the world.

Failure to make the podium on several occasions only inspired him to intensify his training to perform better in subsequent races.

Above all, what stood out for me in Kiptum was his tight-knit bond with his family, including father, mother, wife and children.

During his homecoming after breaking the world record in Chicago, it was inspiring to see him accompanied by his wife, Asenath Rotich, as well as his father and children.

Additionally, I have been to their home in Chepsamo village in Elgeyo Marakwet and was touched by the cordial welcome accorded, which was an indicator of the societal values Mzee Cheruiyot had inculcated in his son.

As a country, we are collectively heartbroken by this shock demise, one we may take a while to recover from.

It may even be a while before another Kiptum emerges to take the world by storm like this young man did.

He was a generational talent in the mould of Pele, Mohammed Ali, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

Indeed, there can be no other Kelvin Kiptum; he is simply irreplaceable.

We honour him as a national hero and an athletics great who put the country on the world map and brought us global fame.

Fare thee well, Kiptum.