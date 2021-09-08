Kip Keino Classic is an apt tribute to our rich heritage in athletics

Kenya's Dominic Abunda trains on October 2, 2020 at the Nyayo National Stadium on the eve of the World Athletics Gold Tour Kip Keino Classic.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • In the men’s 100m, Ferdinand Omanyala has grown immensely since he last competed on home soil during the national trials for the Tokyo Olympics in June. Since then, he has broken the national record twice and finished an impressive fourth on his debut in the Brussels Diamond League.
  • What better way to honour a living great than to provide an electrifying atmosphere at Moi Stadium through top-of-the-bill clashes between the who-is-who in athletics? The countdown to the showdown continues.

During the recent World Athletics Under 20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe paid homage to Kenya’s rich heritage in athletics.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.