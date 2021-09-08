Kip Keino Classic is an apt tribute to our rich heritage in athletics

During the recent World Athletics Under 20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe paid homage to Kenya’s rich heritage in athletics.

He recalled his running days and the various encounters he has had with various athletes over the course of his career.

Outside of our borders, the mention of the word ‘Kenya’ evokes mental pictures of our long-distance athletes hoisting our national flag high at major championships around the globe.

To many, Kenya and athletics are like Romeo and Juliet except in this case, there are no fatal endings. Credit goes to our heroes: Kipchoge Keino; Naftali Temu; Paul Tergat and Eliud Kipchoge, among others for putting our name on the global map.

It is on the background of this heritage that we are set to host the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold on September 18 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The event has been rightly dubbed ‘Kip Keino Classic’ in honour of our great hero, Kipchoge Keino.

The first edition of this global championship was held in October last year at the Nyayo National Stadium and was a great success amid the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

It was a historic moment, considering that it was the first major sporting event held in Africa after a period of inactivity due to the need to control the spread of the virus.

Having hosted the World Athletics Under-20 Championship almost a month ago, we expect another bumper event, which will have most athletics enthusiasts worldwide glued to their screens.

The August 17-22 event provided us with many more lessons, which we are currently applying in our preparations for the one-day event.

Confirmations for the championship are also coming in thick and fast. The cream of the crop so far is the Olympics 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco.

I know our steeplechase competitors are still seething with anger after the Moroccan snatched the Olympic title which we have held onto for the past 53 years. With this desire to exert revenge — and Bakkali’s desire to break Kenyan hearts on home soil — we should expect one of the most defining story-lines of the event.

In the men’s 100m, Ferdinand Omanyala has grown immensely since he last competed on home soil during the national trials for the Tokyo Olympics in June. Since then, he has broken the national record twice and finished an impressive fourth on his debut in the Brussels Diamond League.