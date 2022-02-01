Kimathi, Kioni set for Rally of Sweden

McRae Kimathi

McRae Kimathi, navigated by Mwangi Kioni in a Ford Fiesta car, tackle a section of the route of the KCB Thika Rally on November 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Turbo restrictors also increase the turbo's lag time but most teams overcome this effect by fitting anti-lag systems.
  • The turbo restrictor's effect is mostly noticed in high engine RPM (above 5000). In this region of operation, the engine's output is very dependent on air flow.

McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni will tackle Sweden’s round of the 2022 World Rally Championship later this month.

