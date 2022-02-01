Kimathi, Kioni set for Rally of Sweden

McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni will tackle Sweden’s round of the 2022 World Rally Championship later this month.

The crew will make history as one of the first ever indigenous drivers from Kenya to take part in an event under snowy conditions.

The Kenyan crew fall under the newly created project known as the FIA Rally Star. The crew has been gifted with a Ford Fiestas to drive in the Swedish Rally.

As part of the deal, Sweden will be part of the five WRC events and six African Rally Championship rounds to be tackled this season by McRae.

McRae was crowned champion last year in the FIA ARC Junior Championship for Drivers.

***

Wayne Fernandes, who was airlifted to Aga Khan Hospital after an accident in the Kajiado Rally, is said to be doing well for now.

Fernandes said there is a hairline fracture on L1 and L2 of the spine which should recover in time.

The Subaru Impreza of Fernandes and his driver, Rajveer Thethy lost its way in the competition before hitting a culvert badly.

Though Thethy came out unscathed, his navigator was airlifted and admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital.

***

New rules are set to be introduced in the East African Safari Classic Rally, which this year will be sponsored by the Victoria Commercial Bank.

The Victoria Commercial Bank-sponsored rally will start from Naivasha on 10 February before finishing in Watamu on February 18.

Incase of a breakdown in the Classic Rally, the car may not be moved by another other than by its own power.

It can receive outside help for a minimum distance necessary to extricate it from difficulty. Otherwise it can only be pushed by the crew in the competing car.

The organisers may introduce a limited service of fuel and Tyres between two competitive stages.

***

The East African Safari Classic, which is scheduled to take off on 10th February 2022 in Naivasha, has attracted over 48 international drivers drawn from around the world.

The 5,000km race will traverse through 7 counties of Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia, Kajiado, Taita Taveta and finish off at Ocean Sports Watamu in Kilifi County on February 18, 2022.

***

Did you know…

A turbo restrictor is essentially a tube fitted directly on the turbocharger's air intake.

The main purpose is to reduce the turbine's air intake flow and, consequently, its output.

The internal diameter of the restrictor is being continually reduced by FIA regulations from 38mm (1992) to 36mm (1994) to 34mm (1995) and now 32mm on GroupN cars (the 34mm restrictor still applies to GroupA cars).

Turbo restrictors also increase the turbo's lag time but most teams overcome this effect by fitting anti-lag systems.