Kimathi, Kioni ready for Rally of Estonia

Fresh from collecting maximum points in the WRC Safari Rally junior category, McRae Kimathi will be hoping to bridge the gap of 17 points on leader Finnish Sami Pajari at the Rally of Estonia.

Both are in to the FIA Rally Star Programme driving M-Sport Poland prepared Ford Fiestas.

Pajari has so far amassed 45 points followed by Kimathi (17), who is in line to make history as the first Kenyan to win a podium position in the WRC final standing.

A good position will extend the feel good of sport prevalent in Kenya since the country's successful hosting of the Safari Rally last month followed by historic making heroics of Angella Okutoyi, the first Kenyan to win a Wimbledon title in England in the Juniors Double final partnering Dutch Rose Marie Nijkamp.

Kimathi goes to WRC Estonia focused to minus any pressure still believing in his fairly tale journey to the third tier of the apex of the FIA World Rally Championship age group competition in Rally Estonia this weekend.

Together with navigator Mwangi Kioni, they received further training last week in preparation for Estonia, an event having a mixture of jumps, bends and smooth surface.

Competition will be tough from fellow competitors including local Robert Virves, who is hoping to end his drought of wins in the FIA Junior WRC victory on home soil.

Currently lying fourth in the standings, the 22-year-old has secured six podiums since debuting in Estonia in 2020, a maiden victory has always remained elusive. This week, he’s hoping to break that trend.

Joining Virves in the car is Swedish co-driver Julia Thulin. The pair joined forces for ERC Rally Poland last month and used English pace notes for the first time ever, eventually finishing 13th overall as well as winning their class

“I am looking forward to a good result here in Estonia,” said Virves.

“It is a place where you can’t be too slow - everybody is going to be really fast."