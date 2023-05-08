Kimani left a lasting legacy at Bandari

Since taking over from Andre Casa Mbungo, Anthony Kimani has been one of the best coaches in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League. And as Bandari FC fans, we should thank him not only for the lasting memories he created with us but for his massive contribution to the team.

Over a period of two and a half years, Kimani's dedication and coaching prowess propelled Bandari to new heights; he got many achievements.

Under Kimani, Bandari developed into one of the most modern clubs in the country. One of his major accomplishments was leading the team to an 11-match unbeaten run. This speaks to sound strategy and the ability to motivate players. Kimani led Bandari to their biggest win — a 5-0 thrashing of Ulinzi in a league match played on April 5 at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Mentored players

Kimani’s contribution towards the nurturing of talent among the youth will not be forgotten. He ensured that young players developed and got a chance to play in the senior team.

Off the field, he was a mentor and role model. As a young coach, he inspired the players and the technical bench, instilling in them the values of perseverance, discipline, and the importance of continuous improvement. Under him, players not only grew as footballers but also as better members of the society. Kimani was a well-known philanthropist who contributed to the fans’ club.

Kimani’s coaching style was cool, calm and collected. He consistently pursued the best interests of players and the club. He was media friendly, and helped foster unity in the Bandari camp.Although he faced numerous challenges, he was able to navigate them with resilience.

Beyond the wins and losses, Kimani has left a lasting impact at the club.

Today, as we bid farewell to Anthony Kimani, we honour him for his commitment, leadership, and unwavering pursuit of excellence. His name will forever be cherished at Bandari FC.