Kids’ Athletics an event to watch in years to come

The past weekend marked yet another milestone in Kenyan athletics history as the country hosted the second edition of the World Cross Country Tour Gold — this time, known as the Sirikwa Classic.

It was a competition that once again showed our growing reputation as a sporting destination in the world, following on from the first edition that was held at the same venue — Lobo Village in Eldoret.

As part of the Local Organising Committee, it is my hope that fans got exactly what they came for in terms of top-notch entertainment and hospitality at the venue.

As usual, there is room for improvement and thus, we strive to put in an even bigger and better event next year.

Raising the curtain for this Gold label meeting was the boys’ and girls’ 1km races. This competition category featured children aged 6-14 years and brought together hundreds of participants across the country.

While it may seem a simple curtain-raiser, kids’ athletics bears a lot of significance to the future of the sport in the country.

For Kenya to maintain its status as an athletics powerhouse, it is important to constantly scout for talented runners and field athletes as early as possible.

Kids’ athletics provides Athletics Kenya (AK) and other scouts with an opportunity to identify budding runners who have the potential to become the next Eliud Kipchoge, Faith Chepng’etich, Kipchoge Keino, Ezekiel Kemboi, Paul Tergat and Ferdinand Omanyala, among other countless Kenyans who have done the country proud throughout our history.

Competing on a grand stage such as the Sirikwa Classic provides these little ones with a feel of the international platform or competitive setting.

It motivates them to work harder towards becoming elite athletes in the future so as to showcase their skills on the international stage, such as the World Championships and the Olympics, over and over.

The kids’ athletics also provides us with the opportunity to create awareness on the doping menace and how to avoid falling afoul of anti-doping rules.

As a federation, we have consistently used local and international competitions on Kenyan soil to preach against doping and urge all athletes to train and run clean and win fair.

This means that these young athletes are knowledgeable about the dangers of doping at an early age and grow in their respective careers with a negative perspective of this vice.

From a kid’s point of view, these competitions improve their physical, social and psychological development, which are the three key impacts of participating in sports activities.

This ensures that they grow up into well-rounded citizens and overall, a healthy Kenya.

If you are a parent to an aspiring and budding athlete, then he or she is exactly who we are looking for. A sporty weekend to you all!