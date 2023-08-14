Kibet’s move to Spain good, but it is a pity he won’t bloom at home

In the days gone by, Aldrine Kibet would by now be the proud new member of the Gor Mahia junior squad. If you are the only stranger in Jerusalem, let me put you in the know or as the woke Nairobi people would say, let me “comb” you.

Aldrine (his parents should have just called him Adrenalin for that is what he is) is the speedy young sensation from St. Anthony Boys’ High School whose exploits on the pitch helped his team be the football champions at the just concluded Secondary Schools Term Two National Games in Kakamega County.

Watching the boy on the pitch is a feast to the eye. Showing maturity well beyond his teenage years and with the keen eye of a tegestologist studying the next beer mat he is intending to add to his collection, Kibet for sure belongs at the “K’Ogalo” Juniors.

You see folks, back in the day when we had officials committed to the club and when we had scouts who could lay down their lives for the club, both metaphorically and literally, the club had a well-tested plan of using the secondary school games to scout for new talent.

Talented young men would be identified during such games and marked for a future with Gor Mahia. They would meander their way through other clubs but finally end up at our beloved club. Which left both sides happy.

I have done a lot of net trawling and the information I have is of a young man whose focus on achieving the best was quite manifest from a very young age. I must congratulate all those who participated in nurturing the young man’s talent and now the whole world can see the results.

While I am happy about the boy heading to a football academy in Spain later this year, I am equally sad that we do not have a good football team in this country that can further such talents like Aldrine’s.

It shows how much we have sunk as a country. We do not have good structures to help identify talent and also develop them further.

Still on the school games, I was more than happy with the huge turnout of fans who cheered the teams in all the disciplines that were on show. This passionate support flew in the face of allegations from many quarters that Kenyans have no time for local football.

The truth of the matter is that football in this country has been left in the hands of charlattans, n’er-do-wells and opportunistic journeymen who on a good day cannot tell the difference between their left and right feet, matters football.

It is sad that these half-brained individuals have been given a free rein to ride rough shod on all of us while making decisions that are patently inclined to serve their own personal interest, football and footballers be damned.

The saddest part of it all is that those who would, in civilised societies, keep check on these rogues are all quiet, seemingly clueless too. I am happy that football fans are voting with their feet and keeping away from the shambolic football organisation in our country.

In the same vein I am utterly gutted when I think of the loss of talent and talent that happens when young players are mistreated and end up abandoning the game altogether.