Key lessons for Kenya to learn from the fall and rise of German football

In his 2015 book Das Reboot: How German Soccer Reinvented Itself and Conquered the World, German football writer Raphael Honigstein explains the transformation of German football from the disastrous years of the late 1990s, failure at Euro 2004 and, finally, the revival through the 2014 World Cup winning side.

Honigstein, also a columnist for the Guardian and ESPN, along with Suddeutsche Zeitung and Sport 1, tracks Germany’s poor record and looks at the transformed training systems that saw Die Mannschaft finally lift the World Cup trophy in Brazil in 2014.

After winning the 1990 Fifa World Cup and the 1996 Euros, everyone thought the united Germany would be unbeatable in many years to come.

But with an ageing squad and lack of solid academy structures, the German machine started to fall apart.

“They had lost their natural advantage of fitness, quality and professionalism that they used to have over the minnows because all the minnows had by that time caught up,” Honigstein explained in an October 12, 2015, interview with Guardian Football.

“It was no longer enough to be German and to wear the white shirt and automatic entitlement to win… you needed this big shocks into the system, through the 2000 and 2004 disastrous Euro campaigns, before people realised that something is fundamentally wrong and we need to sort this out.”

Honigstein explains that it went beyond the pub talk of “lack of leaders,” “players not being patriotic enough,” with the bottom-line being lack of quality. Period!

He further dissects the “modernisation” of German football in the face of this crisis which eventually got Die Mannschaft out of the woods.

According to Honigstein, Berti Vogts — the German national team coach from 1990 to 98 — wasn’t a great manager but could see the dearth of German footballing abilities.

Vogts consulted with the German Football Federation (DFB) and came up with the idea of regional development centres outside those operated by well-heeled Bundesliga sides like Bayern Munich.

Steady flow of talent

It was these academies — handled by professional coaches — that were largely responsible for transforming Germany from a falling force to winning the Fifa World Cup— all in a span of 16 years.

Following this transformation, Honigstein is confident Germany will be able to keep challenging at the top and maintain a steady flow of talent, thanks to the solid structures DFB have in place.

“The German FA are investing a lot of money in building their own space where there will be continuous meetings, seminars with coaches and tacticians who have their own training ground, their own library, their own video analysis as a fixed space where all data from all games will be collected centrally — they are thinking about the next level already,” he explains.

Food for thought for a Kenyan football system that’s currently at sixes and sevens with the senior national team, Harambee Stars, unable to hold their own against minnows like Comoros and the under-17 team side smarting from a 5-0 hammering by Uganda in the Cecafa Under-17 Championships just last December in Rubavu, Rwanda.

Hardly the confidence one needs for our sport’s future. Meanwhile, Kenyans are having to watch on television, yet again, as the Africa Nations Championships (Chan) enter their knockout stage in Cameroon with neighbours Tanzania and Uganda having featured prominently.

From the German experience, therefore, it would be foolhardy for Football Kenya Federation and their tacticians to do the same thing over and over again and yet expect different results.

We must bite the bullet, reboot and realistically aim for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in USA, Canada and Mexico through German-style countrywide talent academies and a modern monitoring system that would follow the progress of Kenyan players abroad.

With more and more Kenyan stars making in-roads in global leagues, head coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee and his scouts must cast their net wider to create a reservoir of diaspora talent that will supplement fledgling stars emerging from these home-grown regional academies.

Our current cause is lost and there’s no need dreaming about Qatar 2022.

Funny enough, the Kenyan game has already sampled the allure of the German model through the legendary Bernard Zgoll who set up the famous Olympic Youth Centres in the 1970s that unearthed countrywide talent, the likes of Wilberforce “Maradona” Mulamba, Ambrose “Golden Boy” Ayoyi, Bobby “Six-million-dollar-man” Ogolla, Sammy Taabu, Hussein Kheri, Josephat “Controller” Murila, Austin “Makamu” Oduor and Mahmoud Abbas.

A courtesy call by the FKF on the German Embassy at 113 Riverside Drive seeking to revive such academies will certainly be met with enthusiasm, especially given that Nairobi’s sports and cultural exchanges with Berlin have hardly scratched the surface.

The same applies to other friendly nations such as Spain, France, Brazil and Italy from whose prowess in the people’s game we can benefit a great deal.

I’m sure cultural attaches at these missions will gladly welcome FKF President Nick Mwendwa and co. if they reach out with a view to gaining from their rich football structures. Because diplomatic missions don’t exist only for the sole purpose of issuing visas!

emakori@ke.nationmedia.com