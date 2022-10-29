Cheating threatens the values of sport, let’s aggressively fight against doping

At a football, rugby, or hockey match kick-off, the ball starts at the centre line, with players in their side of the field.

If a player comes closer than 9.15 metres to the centre line before a football match begins, the opponent gets a free kick.

A false start in athletics is one of the gravest mistakes for athletes and is normally met with collective sigh of disappointment.

All factors constant, sports follow the philosophy of a level playing field. If actions granting advantages are disallowed, how much of a crime is doping? By the time everyone gets on the start line, no one should have an undue advantage.

This is contrary to what doping does; boosting performance by reducing muscle damage, building bigger muscles, faster recovery, and increasing endurance.

Sport is about fairness and integrity. The values of Olympism include celebrating the athlete’s effort and respecting for fundamental human rights.

All athletes are celebrated for giving their best effort. Cheating threatens these values of sport.

Athletics are a big economic driver. They yield economic gains and boost fitness levels, hence promoting healthy lifestyles. All this is at risk if integrity is questioned every time a Kenyan is on the start line. Any positive doping case of a Kenyan is threatening the lives of multitudes, which amounts to economic sabotage.

Doping should be addressed with greater concern. We need to supplement education about clean sports with more aggressive policies designed to catch offenders.

Being in Category ‘A’ of the World Anti-Doping is exorbitant as testing is expensive.

The funds could otherwise be directed to sports development.

As we prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics, NOC-K is taking a proactive role in this cause. There is ongoing collective engagement with top leadership in government, the legislature, Athletics Kenya, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board, and Pharmacy and Poisons Board, among others.

The approach will close in on the individuals tarnishing the country’s reputation.

NOC-K is proposing additional measures.

Anyone found to have aided, abated, or an accomplice in a doping violation will take equal measure of penalties and gains from offenders and accomplices will be considered corruption proceeds.

As it stands, the penalties only include striping of titles and few years’ ban, but perhaps the motivation is that any financial gains are maintained.

NOC-K will ensure that, before they leave the country to compete in the Olympics, any athlete who makes it into the final team has been tested and their results released. Let’s not compromise the strides the country has made in sports.