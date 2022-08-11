Kenyan sport thrived under Uhuru’s watch

As President Uhuru Kenyatta hands over power to his predecessor, he will be remembered for facilitating the hosting of at least five major international sporting championships in Kenya.

Returning the Safari Rally back to the World Rally Championship calendar starting from last year takes the crown.

The last two editions of the WRC Safari Rally have been a resounding success, enabling East African nationals to watch a WRC event closer home a way from Europe.

President Kenyatta was instrumental in returning the Safari Rally to the World Rally Championship after 19 years.

It returned with a bang, injecting over Sh7 billion into the Kenyan economy, the WRC commercial rights holder, WRC Promoter confirmed.

This is on top of Sh4 billion of free advertising for Kenya in 150 TV stations in 150 countries.

The Promoter said that last year, the Safari Rally was the most watched event on Facebook in the 50-year history of the championship.

President Kenyatta has ensured that the Safari Rally remains in the WRC until 2026.

In addition, the fact that at least four young persons are racing under the FIA Rally Star Programme is a milestone.

Two of the drivers, McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni, have become part of Junior WRC. They conclude their international calendar next month in Greece after rallying in Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Estonia and Croatia.

Others competing in the Africa Championship are Hamza Anwar, Jeremiah Wahome and Maxine Wahome.

The President ensured Kenya successfully bid for the World Athletics Under-18 and the 2020 Under-20 competitions respectively, bringing together a stellar cast from across the world.

The government fully sponsored these events. In addition, Kenya hosted the World Athletics Continental Tour event last year. This year, President Kenyatta was at hand to watch Ferdinand Omanyala win the 100 metres race.

In addition, the Kenyan Open Golf Championship has become a permanent feature of the European tour.

Several medium-size stadia have been constructed in various parts of the country.

President Kenyatta's administration also harmonised the reward scheme for those who excel in international sporting events.

He also introduced the National Sports Academy and Kenya Film School for the gifted.

He leaves Kenya sports scene better, looking towards a bright future.

The personal involvement of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who founded the First Lady Half Marathon to raise funds for charity, is also laudable.

The First Lady was also the patron age-group athletics competitions which Kenya hosted.