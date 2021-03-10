Kenyan rally teams keep WRC Safari cars close to their chest

Two years ago, I asked five-time Safari Rally champion Carl “Flash” Tundo how his peers will fare on against the best in the world in this year’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally on June 23 to 27.

Without batting an eyelid, Tundo, a 1995 Safari debutant retorted in jest: “I might as well skip the event and watch them in action. I can’t even imagine fighting them.”

Tundo was of course being modest. He is one of Kenya’s biggest hopes in the WRC 2/3, the second-tier categories of the FIA WRC in less inferior cars mechanically compared to the WRC1 for factory teams no one, however, deep-pocketed, can buy because manufacturers from Toyota, Hyundai, and Ford, are not selling them.

Simply put, manufacturers trust no one with their cutting edge technology under the bonnets of these pocket rockets.

But there is a massive interest in Europe and the rest of the world in the quality of rally machines available to Kenyan drivers. How are they preparing? To the rest of the world, the competitors to beat are Kenyans especially in WRC 2 and 3 classes.

Secondly, how good are young and upcoming Kenyans? They have an inkling of Karan Patel’s potential. A few years ago, Karan competed in several WRC rounds.

Locals have a natural advantage. First, they know the terrain, some have competed on part of 2021 WRC Safari routes during other loal rallies, they know the weather pattern, and crucially, they are not burdened with producing results.

Locals simply want to have the experience of sharing the arena with the best, and rate themselves now for the sake of future WRC Safari Rallies.Producing better results than consistent campaigners in the WRC circuit will be an advantage, and the bar to beat in the future.

It is no secret to the rest of the world that some of the top Kenyan rally teams are professionally run like Kabras and Multiple Haulers. They hire foreign mechanics with mega budgets to boot.

While we know what members of manufacturers’ teams in the WRC 1 and 2 will drive, it remains a guarded secret of what Kenyans will drive. Teasers are awash in social media with photos of Fords and VW Polos in local garages of unidentified owners.

Nobody has come forward to confirm ownership. Regional drivers from Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe have not been left out of the rumour mill either.

It is no secret that the Kabras team under which Tundo, national champion Baldev Chager, Onkar Rai, and Tej Rai race, has brand new R5 machines. The makes, whether Skoda or VW Polo, remain vague.

Many more drivers have upgraded too, but none wants to be the first to break the seal of silence. This has gradually filtered to the rest of the world that Kenyans may be planning to unleash a surprise in a reincarnation of the past glorious days.

Having failed to conquer the Safari in the 70s, manufacturers relied on Kenyan top drivers to test their cars and provide local knowledge.

But after the late Hannu Mikkola broke the overseas drivers’ jinx and clinched victory in 1972, the West started believing in its talent pool.

And since then, only three Kenyan drivers - Joginder Singh, Shekhar Mehta, and Ian Duncan - ever climbed the winner’s rostrum. Still, Duncan, Mike Kirkland, Vic Preston Junior and Patrick Njiru earned works teams seats for pre-event testing and competing as a fallback plan.

But by 1986, with the exception of Duncan in the Toyota Team, manufacturer teams no longer needed locals’ expertise.

And so at the dusk of WRC Safari demise in 2002, the overhaul of Africans’ presence was complete with no Kenyan finishing the Safari for the first time since 1953.

While no services of Kenyans will be needed by the factory teams, there is one exception - Skoda in the WRC2 category and, thanks to Manvir Baryan for giving the Czech Republic manufacturer its first title in Africa with a hat-trick wins in 2017-19 in the continental championship.