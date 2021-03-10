Kenyan rally teams keep WRC Safari cars close to their chest

Left to right: WRC Safari Rally's Service Park Manager Anthony Gatei, RC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi, Joao Passos (International Automobile Federation), Iain Campbell (WRC Promoter) and WRC Safari Rally Event Director Jim Kahumbura during an inspection visit of the WRC Safari Rally's Service Park in Naivasha on March 5, 2021.


Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • And so at the dusk of WRC Safari demise in 2002, the overhaul of Africans’ presence was complete with no Kenyan finishing the Safari for the first time since 1953.
  • While no services of Kenyans will be needed by the factory teams, there is one exception - Skoda in the WRC2 category and,  thanks to Manvir Baryan for giving the Czech Republic manufacturer its first title in Africa with a hat-trick wins in 2017-19 in the continental championship.

Two years ago, I asked five-time Safari Rally champion Carl “Flash” Tundo how his peers will fare on against the best in the world in this year’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally on June 23 to 27. 

