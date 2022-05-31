Kenyan Premier League on-field battles matching Europe’s best

What balderdash is this I have been hearing from certain quarters, that the Football Kenya Federation Premier League that is now two round of matches from conclusion is just a series of friendly matches!?

That since we have been banned by Fifa from international football, no one will recognize the results of this season’s FKF Premier League.

That Kenyan clubs are just wasting their time and their resources in a competition that will take them no where in the region, continent and the world at large.

That the competition, under the current circumstances of global isolation, is an exercise in futility.

DNation bodytext: Nothing would be further from the truth.

First and foremost, with or without Fifa’s blessing, the FKF Premier League, previously the Kenyan Premier League, the Kenyan Super League, and the Kenyan National Super League, is the country’s top most club competition.

It is played by the top clubs, the best available local players together with a smattering of foreign imports from Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan, Congo and as far away as Nigeria and Cameroon.

While many Kenyans were fixated on the English Premier League race that went to the wire on May 22 before Manchester City pipped a hard charging Liverpool to the title, a fascinating and thoroughly engrossing race has been unfolding right here in Kenya.

Before I continue on this tangent let me quickly state that I have never understood Kenyans’ obsession with the English Premier League. Spending days on end discussion how “sisi” – “we” will win the English league and why “nyinyi” – “them” cannot triumph is baffling.

Investing in time and money to watch English Premier League matches and acquiring the latest release of pirated, replica shirts of their favourite clubs from England while having little to do with their real home clubs and national league is plain bewildering. I do not get it!

Now that I have gotten that out of the chest as Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago aptly advises, the FKF Premier League this season, despite a myriad of challenges, has been a fascinating football show.

In the run up to the big kick off, talk was rife of whether a weakened Gor Mahia, bereft of their championship winning key men, the likes of Kenneth Muguna, Harun Shakava and Boniface Olouch, would be strong enough to mount any kind of serious title reclamation challenge.

Would aristocratic Tusker, buoyed by an intact squad, hold on to the title?

Could AFC Leopards, bleeding profusely from a massive 17-player exodus, even survive top flight football?

Was there any other club that could legitimately fight for the crown? KCB? Bandari? Wazito? Promoted Kenya Police, who had heavily recruited big names including internationals Clifton Miheso, Musa Mohamed, Duncan Otieno and John Mark Makwatta.

A young, enterprising and fearless Leopards, under calculating Belgian coach Patrick Aussems did surprise all and sundry after a shaky start to stand on the brink of a top five finish.

The Leopards renaissance has been very much conspicuous on the stands. The blue and white are decidedly this season's most supported team drawing the biggest attendance figures wherever they play.

Case in point was their match against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium last weekend. The venue was filled to capacity, with the throbbing isukuti beat making it a real festival of football.

Tusker started woefully losing three of their first six matches and any hope of matching AFC Leopards' 13 league titles looked dead early on.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz, under former Kenyan forward Mike Mururi were racing away like Ferdinand Omanyala in fifth gear.

Helped on by their little known goal getters David Okoth (on 12 goals now) and Michael Esabwa (7), Homeboyz at one point in the season were a staggering 13 points clear on top of the league table.

Club owner, the straight talking Cleophus Shimanyula and their horde of enthusiastic, many times belligerent supporters, must have been thinking of history – becoming the 12th new winner of the Kenyan championship after Gor Mahia (record 19 titles), AFC Leopards (13), Tusker (12), Ulinzi Stars (four), Oserian (two), Nakuru All Stars, Feisal, Utalii, Sony Sugar, Sofapaka and Mathare United (one each).

But trust seasoned Tusker, owners of deadly Tanzanian striker Joshua Ibrahim, the league’s meanest defence, and hard master Robert Matano to conjure up a magnificent fight-back in the second half of the season.

The brewers caught up with Homeboyz at 57 points apiece though Tusker enjoy a superior goal difference.

Going into the final two rounds of matches this much maligned season has turned into an exciting three-horse race. The 2018 and 2019 runners up Bandari, on second wind, have reeled in consecutive victories to stand just three points behind the top two sides.

Gor, on 51 points and with an undetermined game in hand, have a mathematical chance of stealing the title.

Game on! There is plenty more to play for in the final days of the 2021/22 season.

Vihiga Bullets (21 points), Wazito (25) and Nzoia Sugar (30) are fighting to avoid the remaining relegation spot. Who will crack?

KCB’s Derick Otanga ,with 15 goals, leads the race for the league’s Golden Boot award chased by a clutch of hitmen, Miheso (14) Kariobangi Sharks’ Fellix Olouch(13), David Okoth (12) of Homeboyz, Ibrahim (11) and his Tusker teammate Deogratious Ojock (10).

Interestingly, 11 of Miheso’s strikes have come via spot kicks.

Kudos to the Premier League clubs for putting up this enthralling football competition under trying times.