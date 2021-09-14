Kenyan lads take the plunge in next big race, Rally Finland

McRae Kimathi

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi bump elbows during the flag off ceremony for the World Rally Championship on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • In the lead up to the 2021 WRC Safari Rally, Kenyan rally officials had attended several WRC events from 2018 to learn the technical aspects of modern WRC.
  • Ogier won the rally which was making a return to the WRC calender after a 19-year hiatus.

The World Rally Championship Acropolis Rally Greece was the revelation of 20-year-old Kalle Rovanpera, who scored his second WRC win last Sunday, after dominating the race in a Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing.

