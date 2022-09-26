Kenyan football sinking into more confusion

The football scene in this country is getting more curious. There are outright uncouth moves being made by many characters to wrest back their lost allure.

They are really yearning and they think this is the right moment to strike some jugulars. Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa feels very much entitled to get back to the helm and make sure it totally becomes his nest!

The man feels he is the alpha and omega of football in this country and that without his presence, Kenya shall have no football at all. This idée fixé has so deeply been embedded in his cranium.

Scarcely a week ago, he found some breathing time between his court cases to pen a bold letter to Fifa, assuring them that he had taken over the FKF office and that he would soon inform them to lift the football ban on the country.

This declaration was met with the derision it deserved. He also dropped all the court charges against him and declared his clean credentials!

He did not stop there, he went ahead and re-entered Kandanda House, where he was removed, while tagging along fellow officials who had also been ejected.

This was clearly an audacious contempt of the court orders that barred him from that place!

He has also pronounced his order that the new football league season shall begin in a month’s time. He also announced that nothing shall happen about the Fifa ban on the country if he is not involved.

All these events transpired this last week and at the same time, some thirteen FKF Premier League teams vowed not to take part in a league that is not recognised by Fifa.

This means that the league set up by the FKF Transition Committee has already been blighted even before it sprouts!

Indeed, there is still more to come and we will not pretend that we are shocked. We are past optimism and we expect only the worst from this man-made stand-off.

Perhaps Kenya deserves just these characters to run our football.

We are only worried for the poor lads and ladies who were so unlucky to be born in these climes!

Their talents are just a curse and they are the grass that must wither when the bulls lock their massive horns. The Kenyan football teams that were on the brink of death are now in a coma.

The few sponsors that had remained in the fold are understandably withdrawing from the teams and the conditions are getting ugly.

The Cabinet has not yet been named and the boldness of the embattled president of FKF seems to stem from the fact that he is close to people in the new administration.