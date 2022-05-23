Kenyan football only got worse

For the past five years, Kenyan football has only been going downhill.

We thought that we would reach some rock-bottom, and perhaps find our way out. But we are too deep in a black hole.

Looking back at the noise that we have made in this column, we are taken aback with shock.

Nothing seems to happen that is worth applauding. The television revenues that kept football clubs afloat were washed away by great egos that run our football.

The administrators disregarded earlier contracts with the service providers and expanded the league. This was the first great breach and those funds dried up!

Like an occupation army, they turned their hungry gaze upon the Fifa funds, and any cash provided by the government.

They became very “successful” people, in light of how such characters are viewed in our country. That was success; dizzying success.

They did not stop there, they dealt us many blows until the Ministry of Sports stepped in to bring some sanity.

The ministry disbanded the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), causing us even greater problems with Fifa leading to our being suspended.

Meanwhile, all sponsors of clubs were withdrawing their support due to the uncertainty caused by the spat between the federation and the government.

This left most of our clubs like fish out of water.; gasping for air and writhing in mortal pain.

The dung finally hit the fan and the FKF Caretaker Committee that had assured Kenyans and we quote, “we are working with the ministry to resolve issues and ensure that no club collapses over financial instability”, never worked.

They gave monthly grants like tips to a waiter. They were not consistent and this left many clubs in dire need.

Now we know that clubs like Mathare United have been relegated for forfeiting three matches.

The reason why they forfeited the games is on the desk of the Transition Committee which took over from the Caretaker Committee upon the end of its term.

From this debacle, we must learn how to transition from bad to good. A heartless philosopher once observed that if you see a man falling; push him!