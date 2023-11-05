Kenyan football needs Aduda’s apt charm, and much more

If eloquence, articulation and the gift of the gab could win an election, then one Lordvick Aduda would be a sure bet for the top job in Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) forthcoming polls slated for February next year.

If sheer poise and clarity in self-expression could translate into votes, then perhaps this is already a done deal for this widely knowledgeable and vastly experienced football administrator.

Heck! He might as well have been the incumbent at Kandanda House.

But fluency and oratory skills count for nothing, if anything at all, at the ballot, especially so here in Kenya, where voters have a knack for electing inarticulate dimwits with dubious academic backgrounds.

Aduda, who will be making a second stab at FKF’s presidency, is certainly cut from a different cloth.

He speaks at length, and with great conviction, about his grand vision for the Kenyan game. So much so that one would be forgiven for imagining that he is obsessed with change, in the aftermath of his unsuccessful campaign back in 2020 when he finished second behind Nick Mwendwa.

Strangely, that is not the case. And he has no qualms in setting the records straight, right from the onset.

“We are missing the point here. It is not a question of a change of guard at the federation.

“That is where Kenyans are making a mistake. Kenyan football should be looked at from the perspective of have we organised ourselves in a manner that we can proudly say that we are in charge of the development of football in the country. My simple answer is no,” he says.

Totally against

As a matter of fact, he is totally against the whole idea of a rushed transition at FKF when the term of the current office lapses.

“Let us not rush into the change of guard. We must first fix, particularly, the Sports Act. That is where the panacea is,” he says.

What he agrees with most Kenyan football lovers, however, is that poor governance and maladministration is what ails the Kenyan game.

“What we have is rotten governance, which I intend to fix by occasioning amendment to the current constitution. The FKF constitution has certain aspects that lock out certain levels of administration as well as other development partners,” he says.

Paradigm shift

Aduda also believes he has the wherewithal to trigger a complete paradigm shift in the development and management of football in the country.

Granted, Aduda is perhaps the most streetwise of the potential candidates in what is already a crowded field in the race for FKF presidency.

Yet, the Kenyan football fraternity will be expecting much more than Aduda’s urbane personality, should he be elected the next FKF president.