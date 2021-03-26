Kenyan football is at its lowest point, let’s start afresh

In the end, it wasn’t about superior or inferior technical ability. It wasn’t about the goal we conceded in the second minute. It wasn’t about the red card we suffered. It wasn’t about our disallowed goal. It wasn’t about form or fielding. It wasn’t about the empty arena.

In the end, the reasons we crashed out of the Africa Cup Nations had nothing to do with anything we did or did not do on the pitch for regardless of any that we can think of, it was written somewhere long ago in a place that we cannot reach, a place beyond our mortal understanding, that in any meeting between Harambee Stars and the Pharaohs of Egypt where a prize is at stake, the Egyptians will prevail.

As a fan of Liverpool FC, I follow the exploits of Mohamed Salah who, man by man, was the big draw on Thursday night. But if we had a guest from Mars and asked him to pick out Salah from the other 22 players, he would have endured a hard time doing so. With his signature deft touch, Salah did have a hand in the Pharaoh’s unsettling early goal. But for the rest of the game, his reputation had far greater contribution than his practical interventions.

Make no mistake, though; that is a big deal. Some players have done enough in their careers to matter just by showing up. Remember what was once said about the legendary George Best as he nursed an injury? The sight of Best coming through the stadium tunnel hobbling on crutches would be enough to lift Irish morale. As football goes, some players have that kind of impact. Salah kept our defenders preoccupied – and the other Pharaohs were happy to ride on the anxiety that he caused.

Harambee Stars Captain Michael Olunga (right) walks out of the pitch as Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah waves to his fans after their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.



Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

With seven titles under their belt, the Pharaohs are Africa’s most successful Nations Cup country. As usual, they will be one of the favourites next year. They blend the finesse of Ghana’s Black Stars with the physical strength of Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions to produce a quality that is uniquely theirs. One generation after another, they have given Africa outstanding players and coaches. As to why they don’t translate this into good results when it comes to the Fifa World Cup, I don’t know.

Thursday night’s game brought memories of 1987 flooding back. If ever there was time to break the jinx with the Egyptians that was then. We had a highly motivated team with an equally focused coach, Reinhardt Fabisch of blessed memory. We had a president who genuinely cared for sports. We had a brand new international sports arena. And we had the fans; obsession with European football was years into the future. It seemed as if every Kenyan was a patriot by word and deed.

There isn’t that big difference between Thursday night’s clash with that of 1987 except for the Covid-dictated empty terraces and the masks. So the passion that goes with a good game of football wasn’t there. Technically, neither side dominated the other only that the Pharaohs always have that extra oomph when it matters.

The team they brought to Nairobi to contest the All Africa Games gold medal in 1987 was by all standards an outstanding one. It was the reigning African champion. It drew its players almost exclusively from two great clubs – Zamalek and Al Ahly.

Reinhard Fabisch's crowning moment as Harambee Stars coach: Action in the Fourth All-Africa Games soccer final played in Nairobi in July 1987. Kenya stunned everyone by winning the silver medal after losing 0-1 to mighty Egypt. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

At the time, both clubs were African champions in their respective categories – Zamalek as winners of the Africa Cup of Champion Clubs and Al Ahly as champions in the Africa Cup Winners Cup.

Al Ahly in fact had won the Winners’ Cup for the third time, earning the right to keep it forever. As with many African teams in those days when Nairobi was the regional football capital, Kenya fans were quite familiar with the great players in these teams. And as anybody can deduce from the record mentioned above, that familiarity was incomplete without a heavy dose of dread. The Pharaohs, despite themselves, made an unremarkable journey to their rendezvous with Harambee Stars.

They opened their campaign with a laboured and controversial 1-0 win against Senegal. At that time, Senegal were a backwater football team, nothing anywhere the formidable Lions of Teranga who would be treated with respect whenever they showed up at the World Cup.

Egypt beat them courtesy of an inept and not altogether fair referee. Next they beat Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 in a much-improved performance that had all the hallmarks of their great character. It was quite a redeeming show. But without warning, they plummeted baldy in their next game, losing 1-2 to Malawi. They were staring an exit in the face when providence handed them a lifeline into the final after Cote d’Ivoire failed to beat Senegal by two clear goals.

The Pharaohs powerhouse: Two members of the Egyptian national team challenged by a Senegalese player during the Fourth All-Africa Games in Nairobi in 1987. Egypt went on to win the gold medal, beating Kenya 1-0.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Players fascinate me and every tournament leaves me with one for great memories. In 1987, Egypt’s most dependable player was a roving midfielder named Magdi Abdelghani. He was a man gifted of a high work rate and was the glue that held the team together.

Abdelghani was also the worst role model for a budding footballer. He was a smoldering volcano when the going was good and an active one when things got tough. His temper tantrums were not even restricted to opposing players; quite often he quarreled with his own teammates.

Egypt didn’t bring along their greatest ball player, Mahmoud el Khateeb on whose career the sun was setting. El Khateeb is today the chairman of Al Ahly Sports Club, capping an illustrious career that belongs in the league of legends such as Santiago Bernabeu, Franz Beckenbauer and Pele.

Well motivated squad

The Harambee Stars team that Egypt lined up to face that afternoon was one of the most motivated outfits the country could assemble. Crowd support was fanatical. The team itself was both youthful and experienced.

It had in it midfielder Wilberforce Mulamba, one of the most exciting men to play football in Kenya. It had Ambrose Ayoyi, remarkable for rotating wings and hiding from his markers in the wide open field. It had Bobby Ogolla, the fondly-named Six Million Dollar Man. It had the flamboyant Mickey Weche. And it had Charles Otieno, that great dynamo of energy in midfield.

That team had character. It won the silver medal but even supporters of the Pharaohs would concede that if the 1-0 result had gone other way, they would have been deserving gold medalists. It didn’t happen and neither did it on Thursday. Everything has gone according to the template handed down to us so long ago.

What needs to be done? Who can deliver us from this morass?

Harambee Stars will be making a trip to Lome on Monday to play what some sports journalists uncharitably refer to as “basement side” Togo. The match is irrelevant to the proceedings of the Nations Cup. It is up to the team leadership to find whatever meaning they wish it have for them. This is the kind of match coaches use to give young, upcoming players a big stage chance.

Some might eye a marginal improvement in their Fifa rankings. And then there is the thing called playing for pride – whatever is left of it. What I know is that the number of Kenyans who will be waiting for it with bated breath will be less than the population of a small household.

Kenya's forward Abdallah Hassan (second left) leads teammates in celebrating his equaliser during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

I heard somebody say that our focus should now turn to the Qatar World Cup qualification campaign. Let’s briefly consider this proposition. What rewards await a team that wins the FKF Premier League? A chance to compete in the Caf Champions League. How many teams have the financial wherewithal to compete in that tournament? Maybe three or four. Our biggest club by following, Gor Mahia, have a reputation as high as Mt Kilimanjaro and assets that can fit in a briefcase. They operate with a permanent begging bowl in their hands while staring down player strikes.

What is common among all these clubs is that they have an iron-clad guarantee to exit the competition before the knock-out stages. The days when we talked quarter-finals, semis and even winning the Cup are over. Gone! The same applies to Harambee Stars. Even if they had somehow scrapped through and reached Cameroon, they would have remained firmly restricted to playing the group stages and then boarding the next available flight home.

Many Kenya fans know these things. Seeing no way out of the conundrum, they have transferred allegiance en masse to European football. The simple fact is that Kenya stands to lose exactly nothing by not participating in Caf or Fifa tournaments for at least the next three years, probably five.

If the government was serious about developing football in the country, it should induce a Fifa ban by disbanding FKF and then use the time to carry out far-reaching youth development programmes. Fifa may lord over world football but it is still what it really is - a paper tiger. It is not above any national government.

A government should be able to do whatever it thinks is in the interests of its people and afterwards invite Fifa to come and collect its cleaned up affiliate.

If this does not happen, interest in Kenya football will continue to plummet.

Everybody loves a winner, don’t they? How many decades since we last made any impression on African football? Or is this our new standard?

When that person said that our attention should now turn to Qatar World Cup qualification, I am sorry but I laughed. I thought: let’s say you need to drive from Nairobi to Nakuru. You have two litres of fuel in your tank. And you still set off for Nakuru? You know very well that while in the neighbourhood of Uthiru you will come to a spluttering halt. You won’t even clear the city’s environs. And you still insist on starting on your great journey? Why not just leave the car, jump into a matatu and visit somebody who can help?