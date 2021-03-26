Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenyan football is at its lowest point, let’s start afresh

By  Roy Gachuhi

Columnist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With seven titles under their belt, the Pharaohs are Africa’s most successful Nations Cup country
  • There isn’t that big difference between Thursday night’s clash with that of 1987 except for the Covid-dictated empty terraces and the masks
  • If the government was serious about developing football in the country, it should induce a Fifa ban by disbanding FKF and then use the time to carry out far-reaching youth development programmes

In the end, it wasn’t about superior or inferior technical ability. It wasn’t about the goal we conceded in the second minute. It wasn’t about the red card we suffered. It wasn’t about our disallowed goal. It wasn’t about form or fielding. It wasn’t about the empty arena.

