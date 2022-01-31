Kenyan football going backwards as others shine

It is hard to explain to the younger generation how low we have sunk in terms of football in this country.

Some are of the opinion that Kenya has always been some useless entity in the continent and was only able to win some regional tourneys like the East and Central Africa Challenge Cup.

They have a right to think so but they must accept the fact that even as late as 1988 when only eight teams qualified for the African Cup of Nations; we were among them!

We never won but we qualified amongst the best in the continent. Today when there are twenty four teams that qualify, we are nowhere to be seen!

That is a real embarrassment and we do know the cause of it all is very poor management.

The position of president of the local football federation usually attracts very hungry people and even now, they are regrouping; ready for the elections coming soon after the caretaker committee is disbanded.

We have already bumped upon the shady characters licking their lips and ready to storm the accounts of the federation. It almost looks like we are imprisoned in this vicious circle.

African football is slowly metamorphosing and teams that were much beneath us are now pulling up and getting even more lethal.

We have seen what those considered minnows have done in the ongoing CAF competition and we feel the shame.

Malawi, Comoros Islands; Cape Verde; Zimbabwe; Gambia; Equatorial Guinea and even Ethiopia are moving fast up the ladder while we keep on snoozing.

They may have not been treated with the deserving respect if we trust what the Malawi Coach Mario Marinica lamented about. The Romanian was left deeply disappointed.

He claimed that his team was treated like ‘second-class’ citizens at the event. That the food was not very good and also not enough; that they had to wash their underwear and hang them on some bushes to dry! He was quoted saying: "You wouldn't see Sadio Mane washing his own underpants and hanging them on a bush to dry,"

That was rather too low for the organisers, but all the same even after that foul treatment, the team kept its cool and even exited the tournament with their heads up high. They are not a small team!

Even as all that is going on, we hear the same lamentations at home. Our local league is still getting worse and Gor Mahia had to sack its entire technical bench for poor performance. They shall get another set and hope for the better and reap where sowing is impossible.

At the den, salary arrears are becoming a thorn in the flesh. The playing unit has not been paid and some of them just absconded training.

The National Executive Council sent a memo that they shall deduct five thousand for each of the two days the players missed training. The amount shall be deducted from their January salary which the Committee itself does not know shall be paid when!

The memo said nothing about when the arrears shall be paid and it also didn’t bother to know that the poor players may just have missed fare to go for training.