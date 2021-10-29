Kenyan football does not suffer for lack of money but misplaced priorities

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa should expect to walk a tightrope next week, when the audit report ordered by the sports ministry is finalised and all his sneaky cash splashing comes to the fore.

As I grow older, I realise that one thing about facts is that no matter how long things stay unchanged, at one point, the facts begin to speak more clearly, often with unstoppable force. And that is what is happening with the country’s football.

Already, we know that the current regime has gobbled upwards of Sh430 million worth of taxpayers’ money, more than any other local sports organisation.

The Sh430m excludes the hundreds of millions more that they have been receiving from Fifa for various ‘’projects’’. Bizarre as it sounds, that is not even the thing that is horrifying in the findings that have come out so far.

I was taken aback by the revelation that among the many inconsistencies and illegalities in the finances of FKF, they once spent Sh9 million on lunch! I imagine it must have been a really important dejeuner for someone to splash Sh9 million on filling other people’s stomachs, with money that doesn’t belong to him.

All that while winners of the Women’s Premier League walk away with a paltry Sh350,000 in cash prize and play many of their matches on empty stomachs.

I would love to hear what explanation will be tabled forward for this joke, but it is almost useless to look forward to a meaningful response when the FKF president has checkmated himself so thoroughly over the last few weeks.

A fortnight ago he said on live TV that Kenya has such a dearth of footballing talent that even Mourinho and Arteta would fail as coaches here. Ha!

Another denier in chief

What this barrage of misfortune hitting Kandanda House has and continues to reveal, at least within women’s football circles, is that Nick Mwendwa is just another denier in chief.

Leaders like him swear by the Deniers Creed which stipulates that women’s football cannot grow because there are no funds.

They show up on TV interviews armed with a big rhetorical question, ‘’From where do we get the money to grow the women’s sport when we have so little?’’ And then they turn around and sign a cheque worth Sh9 million on lunch.

But now the whole world knows that it is not a matter of lack of funds. The only reason local female footballers continue to play without pay, the reason they join camp just days to a major match, the reason they play in sordid pitches, is nothing to do with lack of funds. It has everything to do with acute misplacement of priorities by those who hold the purse.

Waiting for the worst is Kandanda House’s unappealing role for now, but even so, more questions must be asked.

Starting with, of the Sh430 million that we gave the national team since Mwendwa took over, for activities and projects that are probably already funded by Fifa, what percentage was accorded to local women’s football?