Kenyan football calendar faces bigger threat

A few years ago, the Kenyan football calendar was in disarray. When the whole world was synchronising and adapting to the Fifa calendar, we were still stuck fast to our traditional one. It was a great disadvantage for our teams and it meant that we had to halt our league whenever there were international breaks.

There just seemed to be no formula at all. Our league just ran from January to December with a nonsensical break in June or July. We made a lot of pleas to the authorities to adjust this anomaly; we cajoled; we begged and made demands. Alas, all that fell into the deaf ears and stiff backbones. They just did nothing.

One of the grand culprits stirred a bit and emailed us asking even more questions as to how we ‘foolishly’ expected such a change to be made; were we to stop the league for a year and start afresh the next year? We were irritants; gadflies at best dreamers of the most dangerous type. It was business as usual.

We pleaded again that it could be achieved gradually and no response ever came from these petty gods. Then came Fifa. They ordered Kenya to adjust its football calendar. This now had to be done in a hurry and it really hurt clubs.

Two seasons following each other closely made it a financial hell; the poor players had to work triple times harder; the sponsors were in a dilemma but in the end we achieved the feat with great sacrifices that did not bother the FKF gods a bit! It did not touch their pockets.

The present uncertainty and man-made confusion plaguing Kenyan club football is painfully taking us back to that era. The Fifa ban on Kenya is grinding on and the league is postponed until God knows when! Those who postponed it themselves know nothing at all about the day it will resume! They are in the dark just as we are.

Parliament is yet to approve the list of cabinet secretaries nominated a fortnight ago, and the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee has already rolled out fixtures for the unrecognised league. The former president of Football Kenya Federation is himself chirping and screeching about the league starting this month, yet the relegated and promoted teams know nothing about their fate as yet and sponsors are leaving in droves! It is chaos Kenyan-style.

It seems that this 2022/23 season may even start in December or January next year. If it does that, the football players may as well start looking for alternative employment since hunger has never supported any sports!