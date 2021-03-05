Kenyan clubs need people like Simba’s Manara as officials

Haji Manara.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Steve Omondi

What you need to know:

  • To put it in a different way, you’d be lucky to find as few as a dozen Tanzanians who know anything at all about Ochola, Shikuku and Okaka.

If you were to do a random non-scientific research among Kenyan football fans, I can bet a good number of them would readily identify Haji Manara, and certainly not for his unmistakable skin pigmentation (Manara is albino).

