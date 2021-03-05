Kenyan clubs need people like Simba’s Manara as officials

If you were to do a random non-scientific research among Kenyan football fans, I can bet a good number of them would readily identify Haji Manara, and certainly not for his unmistakable skin pigmentation (Manara is albino).

Chances are also high that a good number of your respondents would know a thing or two about Manara more than they do about, say, a certain Samuel Ochola, Oliver Shikuku or even Ken Okaka.

To put it in a different way, you’d be lucky to find as few as a dozen Tanzanians who know anything at all about Ochola, Shikuku and Okaka.

Let me give some context to my not-so-scholarly hypothesis. Manara aka “De la Boss” is the spokesman of Tanzanian football giants Simba Sports Club which is popularly known as ‘‘Wekundu wa Msimbazi,” the said Ochola and Shikuku, respectively, are the secretaries general of Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, while Okaka is Football Kenya Federation’s media officer.

My sampling is very deliberate. Gor and Leopards, although founded roughly three decades after Simba’s establishment, are in every right regional peers of “Wekundu wa Msimbazi.”

And given that no Kenyan clubs I know of have spokespersons within their administrative structures, the two SGs would suffice for this study.

And therein is the irony. I’ll put it bluntly. Manara is practically the face of Simba. A simple Google search of his name yields a sizeable chunk of YouTube videos and links to stories that have been published about him in his capacity as the club’s media officer. The man who often shoots from the hip also has an impressive following on social media.

The same can’t be said of Ochola, Shikuku and Okaka. In fact, to yield any meaningful results on Google about these three gentlemen you have to include additional tags to their names, for example ‘Samuel Ochola Gor Mahia’ or ‘Ken Okaka FKF’.

There is one particular video of a typically cocky Manara daring the big European clubs, including Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, to a showdown in Dar es Salaam.

“Simba kundi lake… narudia, wasikie walokuawananipinga… kundi la Simba lingekua Simba, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Man City... hapa Dar es Salaam, pointi tisa wazi!” Manara says in the video without batting an eyelid.

That’s the almost insane belief, conviction and passion Manara has for Simba, a trait clearly lacking among his contemporaries here in Kenya.

But there is more to Manara that has made him the face of one of East Africa’s most successful clubs.

While researching on the topic of my column this week, I stumbled on a biographical docu-series about famous Tanzanians and their contribution to various fields, among them Haji Manara.

In his own words, Manara, who once served as CCM’s publicity secretary during Jakaya Kikwete’s presidency, says he just didn’t emerge from nowhere to occupy his position at Simba.

Ironically, Manara, whose father played for Simba’s eternal rivals Yanga, considers himself a dyed-in-the-wool Simba follower, which perhaps explains why he was practically headhunted for the Simba job.

“My grandfather was Simba’s chairman during the club’s most successful era. So if there is a club that I completely identify with, then it’s Simba,” says, Manara whose lifelong dream is to become the president of Tanzania.

And who would begrudge him for such lofty dreams on the account of his accomplishment at Simba? If only Kenyan club officials were as committed as Haji Manara.

