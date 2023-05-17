Kenyan athletes need to build brand image

Another edition of the Kip Keino Classic has come and gone at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and yet again, records have been broken.

From Ferdinand Omanyala's World lead of 9.84sec in the men's 100m to Yaroslava's Mahuchikh's meet record- as well as the world lead - of 2.00 metres in the high jump, the light blue tartan track has experienced it all.

The entertainment on the track and field notwithstanding, there were many more activities on the sidelines as everyone in attendance chose to cash in on the day and showcase the best they had to offer.

In the run-up to the competition and in the course of it, I managed to harness a few lessons regarding the athletics industry in the country.

I must admit that many of our heroes need to improve their brand image and open themselves up to the world and any endorsement deals that may come their way.

This is an issue that has been highlighted on different platforms before. Last week's Kip Keino Classic was another reminder - as far as I am concerned —of the importance of branding for athletes and every other sportsperson in Kenya.

Apart from just shining on the track, it is encouraging to see that Omanyala has worked really hard to package himself as a brand. Africa's fastest man sure provides the template for any Kenyan sportsperson who wants to polish up his or her brand.

This is a man who never shies away from engaging the media and answers all the questions thrown at him. Omanyala exudes confidence and is not afraid to make statements that to some people may appear as being too full of himself.

Yet for all his talk, he has backed them up with record-breaking performances on the track. This is the best foundation to lay when building a brand: always be a man or woman of your word.

Even better, it is how Omanyala takes time to engage with his fans and talk to them after his races. He is always mobbed by multitudes but I've never seen him run away or push them away.

He is always ready to take pictures and chat with them. Such intentional connection with fans is what endears an athlete beyond the track and field, bringing him or her in contact with networks willing to work with them.

Athletes should also endeavour to develop merchandise that can be sold to make extra income.

Again, it was refreshing to see t-shirts emblazoned with Omanyala's image at the stadium on Saturday, which were selling impressively among the crowd that thronged the venue.

In an effort to further engage with fans, he rewarded several of them with merchandise and even spent time with them.

As can be seen in the case of Africa's fastest man, it doesn't take much to build yourself as a brand. You just need to be truthful to yourself before you are honest with the world and you need to maintain a constant character of discipline and hard work.

Remember, it also doesn't take much to destroy your brand. It takes only a single action or word and all you have worked hard to erect will come crumbling.