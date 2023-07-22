Women’s teams have shown great potential in games

The curtain fell on the second edition of the African Beach Games on June 30 at the sandy beaches of Hammamet, Tunisia.

On the final day, three Kenyan women teams were on the podium of the continental showdown.

Women’s 3x3 basketball claimed silver medal, women’s doubles tennis team claimed a bronze, and women’s beach football team returned with a commemorative medal after getting a walk over in the final when their opponents withdrew at the last minute and being handed an automatic qualification to the World Beach Games. Earlier, the women’s handball team had won a silver medal.

While beach games are a new offering of sports, other women’s teams have historically been largely successful.

The women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, has dominated the continent, winning the African Continental Championships nine times not to mention the Harambee Starlets who won the Cecafa Club Championships in 2019, and has been performing well in other editions.

They’ve been going to African Women’s Cup of Nations and until Fifa’s suspension on Kenya in 2022, were competitive enough to contest for the African slots to the Women’s World Cup that started on Friday.

The national women’s hockey team, represented Africa in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and finished in the top three in the African Games.

They have always come very close to qualifying for Olympics, just falling short against more experienced teams like South Africa.

This historical perspective shows the great potential we have as a country to compete and perform well at the highest level being represented by women’s teams.

With women’s sports still underdeveloped in most of Africa, we have the advantage as a country to develop them to be the best in category. More deliberate development and allocation of necessary resources will lead to higher success.

These teams have demonstrated the ability to compete at a high level given the necessary training and exposure.

It may also be cheaper to train women’s teams, as they can get good level competition with national male teams with improved facilities and access for women. Take for instance volleyball and hockey who struggle with accessing the right surface to play which affects skill development.

For the National Olympic Committee, this potential is being developed through strategic allocation of resources to teams. Towards Tokyo 2020, two women’s teams were put on grant support that enabled them prepare, qualify and represent the nation.

The same is being replicated in the preparations towards Paris 2024 Olympics. The beneficiaries of this program will be team sports of basketball 3x3, volleyball, rugby and hockey. This is to support their preparation for possible qualification for the Olympics.