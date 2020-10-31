File | Nation Media Group

Remembering student sports superstars of the 1980s

By  Roy Gachuhi

Columnist

What you need to know:

  • Kakamega High, one of Kenya’s oldest schools, produced a galaxy of stars. Its legendary principal, the late Gaylord Avedi, sought to do his best in exploiting talent at his disposal
  • Ereng’, a student at Starehe Boys Centre, took the achievements of Kenya’s student sports superstar to the highest point when he powered his way to the 800m Olympic gold medal in 1988.
  • Some of Kenya football’s most iconic footballers first made their names as schoolboy prodigies: Sammy Owino, Nashon Oluoch, Joe Masiga and William Obwaka.
  • Obwaka attended Starehe, Masiga Nairobi School, Oluoch Highway Secondary and Owino Technical High. All juggled football and their studies to become university graduates.

When he powered his way to the 800 metres Olympic gold medal in 1988, Paul Ereng’ did not just soothe the spirits of compatriots battered by the divisive queue-voting election that triggered the unrelenting and often violent push for multi-party democracy in Kenya.

