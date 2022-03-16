Kenya’s World Indoor team will do all their talking on Serbian running track

The Kenyan team to this weekend’s World Indoor Championship in Belgrade, Serbia departed the country on Tuesday night for the Eastern European country.

A very intriguing approach to competition that I heard from athletes was that it is never wise to speak a lot when going into battle.

In the case of athletics, it is prudent to let your legs do the talking on the track. Our team of 10 athletes has been in camp for the last two weeks , and started training early this year.

As an athletics fan, I know, with the concentration our runners have paid in training, they have a lot to say in the Serbian capital – with their feet of course.

The few times the athletes have spoken on the task ahead, most of them have exhibited fearlessness and determination to hoist the national flag high.

On the strength of their words, there is no reason to doubt that we are on the cusp of something big in Belgrade.

Last time out in Birmingham in 2018, Bethwell Birgen did the country proud when he clinched bronze in the men’s 3,000m. What gives us hope in this team is the mix of youngsters and experience.

The likes of World Under-20 800m bronze medallist Noah Kibet, world cross country junior champion Beatrice Chebet and 2x2x400m relay team silver medallist Naomi Korir are upcoming athletes who are ready to take their careers to the next level.

Double world indoor 800m champion Collins Kipruto, national 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and Valencia 10km champion Daniel Simiu have been there, done that.

Competing at such a grand stage shouldn’t leave them in awe rather it will be an opportunity for them to stamp their mark.

Although they will be competing in various categories, Team Kenya are brothers and sisters who will be encouraging one another. The experienced ones will be mentoring their younger counterparts.

What better coach to lead the team than one who has garnered a lot of experience as an athlete.

The presence of 2008 Olympics 800m silver medallist Janeth Jepkosgei guarantees a motherly figure to steer the ship as well as know-how on handling the pressure at this level. After all, experience is the best teacher and Jepkosgei has loads of it.