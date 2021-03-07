Kenya’s pioneer female Olympians set stage for success we enjoy today

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe (right) shares a light moment with Rose Tata Muya at the media conference at Kasarani stadium on July 11, 2017. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor, Daily Nation Sports.

What you need to know:

  • In the 1988 Seoul Olympics,  Joyce Odhiambo (100m), Susan Sirma (3,000m), Rosa Tata-Muya (400m hurdles), and Pascaline Wangui (marathon) were in a 74-member Team Kenya.

Kenyan women have made slow but stead strides at the Olympics which is worth celebrating as we mark International Women’s day.

