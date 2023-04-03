Kenya’s Hamza, Adnan in WRC Croatia Rally

The FIA Junior African Rally Champions Hamza Anwar and Adnan Din will tackle the World Rally Championship Croatia Rally on May 18 - 19.

The Kenyan crew previously took part in Swedish Rally on February 9-12. The youngsters are part of the 2023 FIA Junior Drivers Programme.

***

The Rift Valley Motor Sports Club will host its 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship round on May 20-21.

***

Uganda will host the next round of the 2023 African Rally Championship (ARC) on May 6-7.

***

Rules for the Classic Rally…

No four-wheel drive, turbochargers and superchargers are allowed in the East African Safari Classic Rally.

In case a vehicle was manufactured after December 31,1987 and is mechanically and bodily identical to those manufactured and consistent with an appropriate FIA homologation prior to this date, its body and the vehicle will be considered eligible to enter the event.

This year’s East African Safari Classic Rally will be held 0n December 8-18.

**

Like father like sons....Alastair Cavenagh’s two sons have followed in his footsteps by participating in a motorsport event.

Tommy and Max Cavenagh are familiar competitors in the Kenya National Enduro Championships.

Alastair is a two-time Kenya National Rally Championship winner.

Tommy and Max, who started Enduro racing last year, managed to win their respective 50cc and 65cc championship titles in their inaugural event and moved up a class to 65cc and 85cc, respectively.

There are six rounds of the national Enduro championship, all held at various ranches across the country which offer competitors and spectators alike a chance to ride motorcycles off road and experience some of Kenya’s most magical countryside views.

***

What rallying means.

Rallying is a wide-ranging form of motorsport with various competitive motoring elements such as speed tests, navigation tests, or the ability to reach a destination at a prescribed time or average speed.