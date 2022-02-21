Kenya National Rally Championship heads to Nakuru

The Rift Valley Motor Sports Club will revive the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship with its event on March 5 and 6 in Nakuru

Karan Patel looks set to dominate the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship series with a well deserved victory in the opening round of the series.

Apart from KCB, the event is also supported by White Cap, a beer brand of the Kenya Breweries Limited.

***

The Safari Rally Headquarters retains the same team to prepare for the round of the 2022 World Rally Championship in June

Phineas Kimathi, who has done a brilliant job so far, retains the post of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while the hardworking Jim Kahumbura is the Event Director.

The rest of the team comprise of Gurvir Bhabra, the Clerk of the Course (CofC), Anwar Sidi (Media Safety & Route Liaison), Kimanthi Maingi (Steering Committee), Lilian Ajuoga (Senior Warden Hells Gate National Park), Julius Kabiru (Security), George Mwangi (Deputy CoC), Nazir Yakub (Deputy CoC) and Norris Ongalo (Safety)

The Government is represented by Sports CS Amina Mohammed and her CAS, Hassan Noor.

***

Among other Kenyans who performed well in the latest edition of the Classic Rally included Faraaz Khan, who took over the drive at the halfway stage after his driver, Scott Armstrong fell sick.

Kieth Henrie, Kahn finished in the 15th overall place driving a Datsun Violet. Eric Bengi and Evans Kavisi, who were sponsored by Minti Motorsports in their respective Datsun rally cars, finished in the 17th and 24th positions respectively.

The sole lady driver, Lynda Hughes was placed 27th driving a Ford Capri. Glen Edmunds, the former Safari Rally winner, was in the best placed Skoda rally in the 22nd place, with Jin Kotek as his co-driver.

The Khan brothers, Aslam and Arshard , inished yet another East African Safari Classic Rally in the 21st position at the wheels of a Porsche 911. Their nephew, Shakeel Khan, who was navigated by Assad Mughul in a Ford Escort, was placed in the 25th position.

Ramesh Vishram, who is regularly navigated by Riyaz Ismail, was happy to finish in the 29th place driving a Ford Escort.

Sadly Raaji Bharij, who was among the leaders until the final day, fell down the leader board after his Shell Vivi sponsored Escort stopped with mechanical problems.

With Tauseef Khan as his navigator, the crew finished in the 29th place.

Former winner Ian Duncan was placed second to Sweden Patrick Sandell after holding on tight the position for most of the competition at the wheels of his Rover Vitesse.

***

The first Safari Classic Rally took place in December 2003. The event had 53 entries and ran for 5,000 kms through Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania over 10 days of rallying.

Night stops were at exotic as well as famous hotels and lodges. Held every two years since that first Safari Classic in 2003, the event has gone from strength to strength.

***

The latest edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally received major sponsorship support from Shell Energy Kenya.

Through its flagship brand, Shell V-Power Unleaded, Vivo Energy Kenya was proud to be the fuel sponsor for this year's edition.