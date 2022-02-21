Kenya National Rally Championship heads to Nakuru

Karan Patel

Karan Patel on the way to winning the KMSC Kajiado Rally on January 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The latest edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally received major sponsorship support from Shell Energy Kenya.
  • Through its flagship brand, Shell V-Power Unleaded, Vivo Energy Kenya was proud to be the fuel sponsor for this year's edition.
  • Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its beer brand, White Cap Lager, was the official Responsible Drink partner.

The Rift Valley Motor Sports Club will revive the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship with its event on March 5 and 6 in Nakuru

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.