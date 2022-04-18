Kenya must thrive after Fifa suspension

Several weeks have passed, and we are still sore over Fifa’s suspension and its ramification to the country. And there have been many schools of thought over the matter.

Daily Nation columnist Charles Nyende wrote an insightful article on the issue, complete with data of our mess over the years.

It was right on point. We must agree that the dearth of football management, and the whole sport, is not even worth talking about. It is depressing to say the least.

The national team Harambee Stars has been the whipping boys for a very long time, and it is not easy to watch the team playing.

Nyende points out the fact that we have failed miserably in even making it to the 24-team Africa Cup of Nations and that we hold the record of the country that has never made it for the second round of that competition.

On our club football at continental stage, Nyende reminds us quite coherently of the 8-1 whipping of Gor Mahia in the last CAF Champions League campaign.

On our players not making it to play in the greater leagues in Europe; he smartly sneers that many of our players who exhibit any modicum of talent are hauled out of the country to play in lower-tier leagues in lowly football playing nations in Europe such as Albania and Azerbaijan.

He does not stop there, but goes ahead and tells us about the journeyman nature of their hurtful contracts abroad.

He breaks down the math of the Fifa funding for this country and then leaves it to the reader to make an intelligent conclusion on what happened to the money.

He quips: “Is it not good that the money has been closed until we get competent managers?”

The piece is well-woven such that we see a lot of sense in it. Well, we do agree with all that Nyende stands for.

He even makes us nod and agree with former Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa who said there is no football talent in Kenya! However, it is the conclusion that we find baffling.

He authoritatively concludes: “This ban, just like a dark cloud, has a silver lining for our football.”

The assumption is that we stay put and let things sort themselves out. If the silver lining is there, then we must find it.

This suspension can be good, as he says, if only it can spur us to make changes.